Nucleus Genomics Launches Nucleus Embryo, Genetic Optimization Software Alongside Partnership With Genomic Prediction

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Before there's a heartbeat, there's DNA," said Kian Sadeghi, founder and CEO of Nucleus. "One file containing DNA and genetic markers can tell you more about your baby's future than any other test a doctor could possibly run at this stage. Most clinics stop at whether an embryo will develop. For many parents, that's not enough. Patients have long asked for more transparency from clinics, and Nucleus Embryo is an important step toward complete data ownership for parents planning their families."

The software enables parents to analyze and compare up to 20 embryos across over 900 hereditary conditions and 40 additional analyses beyond basic viability, spanning cancers, chronic conditions, appearance, cognitive ability, mental health, and more.

To widen access to the software, Nucleus will partner with Genomic Prediction , the first company to offer genome-wide screening on embryos. The partnership sets a new standard in genetic medicine, continuing Genomic Prediction's decade-long history of giving hopeful parents the best possible chance of implanting healthy embryos. The company's analyses focus on hereditary conditions, acting as the first line of defense against chronic and rare diseases.

"As an organization, we are committed to supporting patients' rights to their DNA and any information that can aid in their family-building journey," said Kelly Ketterson, CEO of Genomic Prediction. "We have a legacy of innovation aimed at providing patients with access to the best scientific resources. Our partnership with Nucleus opens access to information our patients have requested and allows us to uphold our commitment to this legacy."

Nucleus' partnership with Genomic Prediction reflects a growing shift in how parents think about genetics as a tool to give children the best possible start in life. A wide-ranging study of Americans found the majority accepted the use of genetic technology to choose embryos based on health and personality traits. Four in 10 parents would use genetic optimization as another tool to understand their future child's cognitive abilities.

Most women undergo three to six IVF cycles before successfully having a baby, with each cycle costing up to $25,000. Many embryos are unviable within days of being fertilized, leaving parents with few to choose from. Facing high stakes, clinicians often recommend genetic testing to optimize a couple's chances of a healthy pregnancy. But these tests typically stop at a select number of hereditary conditions and chromosome count.

Now, advanced genetic analysis from Nucleus gives parents a new window into the health and well-being of their future child. Nucleus Embryo provides a comprehensive genetic profile for each embryo, encompassing hereditary genetic diseases, like cystic fibrosis and hemochromatosis, alongside genetic measures of cognitive ability, mental health, and risk for chronic diseases.

Wide access to genetic insights for embryos can also help extend lifespan from the earliest stages of life. While more than half of all deaths annually in the U.S. are attributed to chronic, age-related conditions - such as Alzheimer's disease, diabetes, cancer, and heart disease - research shows embryonic selection can materially help reduce disease risk for these conditions.

"We celebrate health optimization and the pursuit of longevity in every other part of life via our focus on training, supplements, and sleep," Sadeghi said. "We all know health isn't just the absence of disease. It's the ability to understand our bodies and genetic makeup to reach our full potential. Now we can apply this principle to life's inception."

About Nucleus Genomics

Nucleus builds software for generational health. Inspired by the loss of his cousin who died of a rare - yet preventable - genetic disease, Nucleus founder and Thiel Fellow Kian Sadeghi left an Ivy League university to build a product that could have saved her life. Our advanced DNA health test and analysis takes the guesswork out of your health, whether it's perfecting your protocols, knowing your risk for cancer, or planning for a healthy family. Follow us on social media @nucleusgenomics .

About Genomic Prediction

Genomic Prediction, Inc. is the frontrunner in advanced embryo screening. Our proprietary LifeView platform is state-of-the-art technology that assesses embryos for genetic health aimed at improved IVF outcomes. The LifeView Embryo Health Score Test (EHS) offers insight into the likelihood of developing conditions driven by multiple genes. It tests for significant health issues, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, certain cancers, and mental health conditions. The EHS results are derived from the same embryo sample used in the following PGT tests:

PGT-A: Identifies chromosome abnormalities in embryos.

PGT-A+: Pinpoints the origin (paternal, maternal, or embryonic) of chromosome abnormalities.

PGT-M: Decreases the chances of passing on monogenic (single-gene) conditions.

PGT-SR: Detects chromosome abnormalities and structural imbalances, providing clarity between normal and balanced chromosomes.

