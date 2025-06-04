GCC Structural Steel Fabrication Industry Report 2025-2030: How Mega-Projects And Urbanization Are Driving Growth
Report Attribute
Details
|No. of Pages
|125
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$10.11 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$13.79 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.1%
|Regions Covered
|Middle East
Report Scope
Key Market Players
- ArcelorMittal Tata Steel Limited Baosteel Group Corporation Nippon Steel Corporation JFE Steel Corporation China Steel Corporation TENARIS Steel Dynamics, Inc
GCC Structural Steel Fabrication Market, By Service:
- Metal Welding Metal Forming Shearing Metal Cutting Metal Shearing Metal Stamping Machining Metal Rolling
GCC Structural Steel Fabrication Market, By Application:
- Construction Automotive Manufacturing Energy & Power Electronics Defense & Aerospace
GCC Structural Steel Fabrication Market, By Country:
- Bahrain Kuwait Oman Qatar Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates
GCC Structural Steel Fabrication Market
