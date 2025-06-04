Badge Inc Wins 2025 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards For Privacy Enhancing Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Badge Inc, the market leader in privacy-enhancing identity solutions has been named a winner of the prestigious 2025 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards for the second year in a row by the Business Intelligence Group. Badge was also recognized in the category of Privacy Enhancing Technology for its groundbreaking approach to eliminating sensitive biometric data and personally identifiable information from authentication workflows such as account recovery. This news comes on the heels of Badge's winning five prestigious Global InfoSec Awards at the RSA Conference in April this year, including sole category winner for Privacy Enhancing Technology and Phishing Resistant MFA.

The Fortress Cybersecurity Awards program honors the industry's leading companies and professionals who are going beyond compliance to build and maintain secure systems and processes. Fortress recognized Badge as a company that can "stay one step ahead" and demonstrates excellence in a rapidly evolving landscape of threats. Winners are competitively selected based on innovation, measurable impact, and commitment to security best practices.

"Badge Inc is redefining cybersecurity with its privacy-first approach. It's a paradigm shift: By eliminating stored identity credentials, they are tackling one of the biggest vulnerabilities in digital security today. Their innovative solutions are setting a new standard for authentication and data protection, and we are proud to recognize their leadership in this space." - Russ Fordyce, CEO & Founder, Business Intelligence Group

This latest recognition follows Badge Inc's remarkable success over the last year, including being recognized as one of TIME Magazine's Best Inventions of the Year and launching a partnership program with several industry top players. The consecutive recognition underscores Badge's leadership in cybersecurity and privacy innovation. Independent industry analyst, Jack Poller, has called Badge a "game changer" and recognized that "Badge isn't an incremental upgrade - it's a paradigm shift."

"It is an honor to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group with a Fortress Award for the second year in a row. This accolade reaffirms our belief that digital identity is a right, not a commodity. At Badge, eliminating stored identity credentials forges an unparalleled synergy between privacy and security, fundamentally redefining digital trust." - Dr. Tina Srivastava, Cofounder Badge Inc

By eliminating stored identity credentials from authentication processes-one of the leading causes of data breaches-Badge is setting a new standard for security and trust. As the Privacy Company, Badge continues to reshape authentication and data protection, reinforcing its commitment to a more secure digital future.

About Badge

Badge enables privacy-preserving authentication to every application, on any device, without storing user secrets or PII. Badge's patented technology allows users to derive private keys on the fly using their biometrics and factors of choice without the need for hardware tokens or secrets. Badge was founded by field-tested cryptography PhDs from MIT and is venture-backed by tier 1 investors. Customers and partners include top Fortune companies across healthcare, banking, retail, and services. Learn more at .

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives with real-world experience. The organization's proprietary scoring system measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards companies whose achievements are significant and measurable.

