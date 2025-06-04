CLASSIC VACATIONS® EXPANDS ONLINE BOOKING PLATFORM TO INCLUDE FLIGHTS AND CAR RENTALS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The new roundtrip flights feature allows advisors to book more classes, including first, business, premium economy, and economy, many at negotiated fares.The new car rental feature enables advisors to book in more destinations - now worldwide. Courtesy holds are available for both flights and car rentals, enhancing flexibility and client service.

"This is what travel advisors asked for-the best of Classic tradition & tech." ~ Melissa Krueger, Classic Vacations CEO

"This is what our advisors have been asking for," said Melissa Krueger, CEO of Classic Vacations. "We are thrilled to make this announcement and proud to offer our advisor community the best of tradition and technology. Advisors want the option to conveniently design and build full itineraries online, supported by the outstanding service and experience Classic is known for in the industry. By adding flights and car rentals to our online platform, which already offers best-in-class hotels, experiences, exclusive perks, proprietary tools, and more, we are excited to take another leap forward in the value we provide to our advisors, who are at the center of all we do."

Classic designed the platform at advisors' request to optimize their convenience and to help them grow their businesses. Here's how advisors can use the more advanced Classic online booking tool 24/7/365 now:



Shop, quote, and book roundtrip flights and car rentals in addition to hundreds of thousands of luxury hotels, tours, transfers, and travel protection options

Manage multi-room, multi-destination trips with ease

Make changes or additions to existing quotes and bookings, even close to departure, enabling advisors to offer richer experiences while growing their business

Secure inventory confidently using real-time rates and availability

Book up to 8 rooms in a single FIT group transaction, no contract needed

Leverage the integrated payment links for easy transactions

Take advantage of courtesy holds on Classic preferred hotels, flights, car rentals, and transfers Automatically earn Classic Royalty Rewards points on every qualified booking

The Classic platform supports advisor autonomy as well as the company's award-winning human support.

"We created these new flights and car booking features to further enhance our advisors' ability to seamlessly build complete vacation experiences," said Anthony Tucker, VP of Business Intelligence & Solutions at Classic Vacations. "The Classic Reservations team has always been a cornerstone of advisor support, and these new digital tools are engineered to complement the personalized service they provide. Advisors consistently tell us they value tools that match their workflow - flexible, efficient, and intuitive - and that's exactly what we've delivered. We're committed to continuously refining our platform to stay ahead of industry needs, drive advisor success, and strengthen Classic's position as the premier partner for travel advisors, suppliers, and industry leaders."

The booking platform is part of Classic's broader strategy to provide tech-forward, human-centric solutions that help advisors grow their business. Advisors can register to book at classicvacations/shop , giving them access to frequent online trainings hosted by Classic Business Development Managers to learn how to make the most of the online booking platform as well as world-class sales and product training, plus Classic's special offers, sales tools, expertise, and unparalleled service.



Since 1978, Classic Vacations has been the #1 rated advisor resource. Owned by

The Najafi Companies, Classic offers over a hundred destinations worldwide with a full range of accommodations, from premium to luxury (including suites, villas, and residences), competitive pricing, first-class and private transportation options, and immersive tours and experiences globally. Visit classicvacations or call 1 (800) 221-3949 for more information about Classic and its enhanced travel advisor technology.

The Najafi Companies, based in Phoenix with offices in New York and Paris, is an entrepreneurially driven private investment firm founded in 2002. The firm makes investments across industries, with significant holdings in consumer brands, ecommerce, media, travel, and sports. For more information, visit .

