Ministry Of Social Development Seizes Property Jointly Used By Outlawed Muslim Brotherhood And A Political Party

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 4 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Social Development's dissolution committee for the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood has seized a property and its assets in the Al-Bayader district of Amman.The action was taken after it was determined that the premises were rented by the banned organization.The head of the ministry's dissolution committee stated that the committee was notified by the property's owner about a leased property in Al-Bayader rented by the dissolved Muslim Brotherhood association.The owner filed a claim for unpaid rent based on a lease agreement dated January 1, 2006.Following the submission of the lease agreement, a committee team visited the location on May 15th. It was discovered that the property is shared by the outlawed association and a political party, with a single main entrance and shared facilities.The committee's actions are based on paragraph 4 of Article 11/b of the 2010 regulation governing the bylaws of societies. This article mandates the inventory of the dissolved society's movable and immovable assets, the compilation of detailed lists of these assets, and the accounting of debts owed to and by the society.These inventories are to be certified in preparation for the transfer of all assets to the Societies Support Fund.This process is in accordance with Article 25 of the current Law on Societies, which stipulates that "all assets of a dissolved society shall be transferred to the entity specified in its bylaws, which must be either the Fund or another society with the same goals and objectives."Paragraph (b) of the same article further states that if the society's bylaws do not specify the fate of its assets upon dissolution, or if the transfer to the specified entity is not possible, the assets shall be transferred to the Fund.