Lavazza Partners With Montauk Yacht Club To Bring The Essence Of La Dolce Vita To The Hamptons This Summer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As consumer expectations for hospitality continue to evolve, coffee is playing an increasingly central role in how brands deliver memorable, high-touch service moments. Partnering with a lifestyle destination like Montauk Yacht Club allows Lavazza to deepen its connection with guests seeking elevated experiences, while supporting operators with premium, thoughtful coffee offerings that enhance the ambiance of waterside leisure.

"At Lavazza, we understand that coffee is no longer just a beverage-it's a cornerstone of culinary and hospitality experiences," said Daniele Foti, Vice President of Marketing, Lavazza North America. "This partnership with Montauk Yacht Club underscores our commitment to supporting the foodservice industry with products, programs, and creative inspiration that help operators differentiate their offerings and drive deeper guest engagement. It's a testament to the role coffee can play in elevating the full spectrum of dining and service moments."

A key element of the partnership is a culinary integration at the Ocean Club restaurant, where Executive Chef Jarad McCarroll has created three exclusive menu items inspired by Lavazza's signature blends: a decadent tiramisu, a refreshing chilled mousse, and a refined espresso martini. These seasonal offerings reflect both the depth of Lavazza's coffee portfolio and the Yacht Club's elevated yet approachable cuisine -an ideal complement to The Lounge at Ocean Club, the property's new late-night summer concept.

"Working with Lavazza opened up new creative possibilities," said Chef Jarad McCarroll. "Coffee isn't just an ingredient-it's a complex, aromatic element that adds depth, richness, and surprise. These dishes and beverages reflect that idea while staying true to our seasonal, coastal style."

Beyond the dining table, Lavazza will bring its signature sense of indulgence to the property through a series of curated summer activations. During four select weekends-June 7–8, June 14–15, July 4–6, and July 19–20-guests can relax poolside amid custom-branded Lavazza decor, while enjoying complimentary tiramisu dessert in Lavazza cups and seasonal coffee cocktails served from a dedicated pop-up cart.

Additional touchpoints include a branded café market takeover throughout June, complete with curated coffee drinks and visual storytelling, and an in-room experience that extends the Lavazza lifestyle directly to guests with special amenities and sweepstakes access via QR code.

This activation is part of Lavazza's broader Pleasure Makes Us Human campaign, launched last summer, which celebrates meaningful moments of indulgence and connection through coffee. The Montauk Yacht Club partnership adds to Lavazza's growing list of high-profile hospitality collaborations, joining Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Princess Cruises, and marquee events like the US Open, as the brand continues to deliver premium coffee experiences in the world's most beloved destinations.

For more information visit or montaukyachtclub

About Lavazza Group

Lavazza, founded in Turin in 1895, has been owned by the Lavazza family for four generations. Today the Group is one of the leading players on the global coffee scene, with turnover of over € 3.3 billion and a portfolio of top brands that lead their respective markets, such as Lavazza, Carte Noire, Merrild and Kicking Horse.

It is active in all business sectors and has operations in 140 markets, with 8 manufacturing plants in 5 countries and about 5,500 collaborators all over the world. The Group's global presence is the result of 130 years of growth and the more than 30 billion cups of Lavazza coffee produced every year are a testament to a remarkable success story, with the goal of continuing to offer the best coffee possible, in all forms, by focusing on every aspect of the supply chain, from the selection of the raw material to the product in the cup.

Lavazza Group has revolutionized coffee culture by investing continuously in research and development: from the intuition that marked the company's earliest success - the coffee blend - to the development of innovative packaging solutions; from the first espresso sipped in Space to the dozens of industrial patents. The ability to be ahead of the times is also reflected in the attention to economic, social and environmental issues - which have always been a benchmark to guide corporate strategies.

"Awakening a better world every morning" is the corporate purpose of Lavazza Group, with the aim of creating value for shareholders, collaborators, consumers and the communities in which it operates, combining competitiveness with social and environmental responsibility.

About Montauk Yacht Club

Built-in 1928, Montauk Yacht Club has long been recognized as a landmark waterfront destination at the eastern tip of Long Island. Today, Montauk Yacht Club is the largest luxury hotel and marina in the Hamptons, spanning 16 acres with 106 hotel rooms and over 230 boat slips on the historic Star Island. The property features a highly acclaimed restaurant, Ocean Club Montauk, indoor and outdoor pools, padel and tennis courts, and a cabana spa.

