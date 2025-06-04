Aesculap Introduces XABO® Antibiotic-Impregnated Catheters For Hydrocephalus Treatment

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesculap, Inc. (Aesculap), the world's largest manufacturer of surgical instruments known for its innovations in neurosurgery, power systems and visualization, has launched XABO® Antibiotic-Impregnated Catheters in the U.S. market which will help to significantly reduce the risk of shunt infections in hydrocephalus patients.1 This innovative product is designed to improve treatment for both pediatric and adult patients who suffer from this condition.

Hydrocephalus, characterized by excessive cerebrospinal fluid in the brain, affects over 1 million people in the United States. Shunt therapy, the most common treatment,2 often comes with the risk of infection,3 which impacts 7-15% of patients.4 These infections can impair quality of life, cognitive function and shunt survival.5

The XABO Antibiotic-Impregnated Catheters offer enhanced infection control, with clinical studies showing a two-thirds reduction in shunt infection rates as compared to standard catheters.4 The catheters continuously release antibiotics for a minimum of 38 days post-implantation,6 covering the critical period when patients are most vulnerable to infections.3,8-10 The XABO Antibiotic-Impregnated Catheter's unique packaging allows for extended sterility, up to 36 months, as well as being able to withstand temperatures up to 86°F without losing their effectiveness.6 The high potency of clindamycin hydrochloride and rifampicin impregnation allows for low antibiotic dosage release which may reduce allergic reactions and minimize the risk of resistance development.

"We are excited to introduce the XABO Antibiotic-Impregnated Catheters, which represent a significant advancement in the treatment of hydrocephalus," said Bob Sowinski, Corporate Vice President, Aesculap. "This launch is key to our goal to improve patient outcomes and quality of life by reducing the incidence of shunt infections, a common and serious complication of hydrocephalus treatment."

For more information, please visit our website .

About Aesculap, Inc.

Aesculap, Inc., a B. Braun company, is part of a 180-year-old global organization focused on meeting the needs of an ever-changing healthcare community. Through close collaboration with its customers, Aesculap provides advanced technologies for neurosurgery, general surgery and sterilization technologies. Aesculap continues a proud heritage of leadership and responsiveness as we strive to deliver products and services that improve the quality of patients' lives. For more information, call 800-282-9000 or visit aesculapusa.

References:

Fernández-Méndez R, Richards HK, Seeley HM, et al. Current epidemiology of cerebrospinal fluid shunt surgery in the UK and Ireland (2004-2013).Hydrocephalus Association. (2021). What is Hydrocephalus? | Hydrocephalus Association. . Okamura Y, Maruyama K, Fukuda S, et al. Detailed standardized protocol to prevent cerebrospinal fluid shunt infection. J Neurosurg 2019:1–5.Okamura Y, Maruyama K, Fukuda S, et al. Detailed standardized protocol to prevent cerebrospinal fluid shunt infection. J Neurosurg 2019:1–5.Fernández-Méndez R, Richards HK, Seeley HM, et al. Current epidemiology of cerebrospinal fluid shunt surgery in the UK and Ireland (2004-2013).Vinchon M, Dhellemmes P. Cerebrospinal fluid shunt infection: risk factors and long-term follow-up. Childs Nerv Syst 2006;22(7):692–97.MIETHKE report. Data on file.Okamura Y, Maruyama K, Fukuda S, et al. Detailed standardized protocol to prevent cerebrospinal fluid shunt infection. J Neurosurg 2019:1–5.Borgbjerg BM, Gjerris F, Albeck MJ, Børgesen SE. Risk of infection after cerebrospinal fluid shunt: an analysis of 884 first-time shunts. Acta Neurochir (Wien). 1995;136(1-2):1-7.George R, Leibrock L, Epstein M. Long-term analysis of cerebrospinal fluid shunt infections. A 25-year experience. J Neurosurg. 1979;51(6):804-811.Wells DL, Allen JM. Ventriculoperitoneal shunt infections in adult patients. AACN Adv Crit Care. 2013;24(1):6-14.

SOURCE Aesculap, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In href="" class="btnCustom">GET STARTED