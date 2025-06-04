Global Times: Readers' Reflections: China Is Reshaping The Global Innovation Landscape, Says Italian Scholar

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Times highlights China's Global South tech cooperation via innovation, green energy, and open science for shared future.

Beijing, China, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- May 30, 2025 marks the ninth National Science and Technology Workers Day. In the early morning of the previous day, Tianwen-2, the country's first asteroid probe and sampling mission, soared into the sky, carrying with it humanity's aspirations for the stars and the universe.

The nation will thrive when science and technology develops, and the country will be strong when science and technology becomes advanced. The book series of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China contains multiple important speeches on science and technology. In the article "Strive for Greater Strength and Self-Reliance in Science and Technology" included in the fourth volume of the book series, President Xi emphasized that science and technology respond to the call of the times and have a global impact; they belong to all of humanity. "We should participate to the full in global science and technology governance, contribute Chinese wisdom, and shape a philosophy of technology for good purposes, so that science and technology better serve human wellbeing, and enable China's science and technology industry to contribute more to building a global community of shared future!"

In the fifth installment of the "Decoding the Book of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" series, the Global Times, along with People's Daily Overseas Edition, focuses on the theme of "practicing the philosophy of technology for good purposes and polishing China's new name card in scientific and technological innovation." We continue to invite Chinese and international scholars, translators of the work, practitioners of its concepts, and overseas readers to share their insights, understandings and reflection on China's philosophy of science and technology development and international cooperation.

In the fifth article of the "Readers' Reflections" column, Global Times ( GT ) reporter Ma Tong talked to Fabio Massimo Parenti ( Parenti ), an Associate Professor of International Political Economy at the China Foreign Affairs University, and a scholar of international studies at the Italian International Institute Lorenzo de' Medici.

GT: The world today is undergoing major changes unseen in a century. China is promoting cooperation with Global South countries through concrete plans and pragmatic measures, particularly in areas such as technology transfer, digital infrastructure building and patent sharing. In his speech at a national science and technology conference on June 24, 2024, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized to be“open to cooperation in science and technology for the benefit of mankind and pursue a mutually beneficial strategy of opening up.” How do you assess the outcomes of China-Global South tech cooperation in recent years? Compared to traditional cooperation models dominated by developed countries, how do you see China's approach?

Parenti: South-South technological cooperation has grown significantly over the past decade, becoming one of the central pillars of Beijing's foreign policy. Unlike the traditional Western-led development models, China's approach is pragmatic, prioritizing mutual benefit and non-interference. The latter has delivered tangible outcomes, especially in technology transfer and digital development, aligning with President Xi's governance philosophy that“science and technology respond to the call of the times and have a global impact; they belong to all of humanity.”

In agricultural cooperation, China has established over 20 agricultural technology demonstration centers in Africa, contributing to global food security. Through the Digital Silk Road initiative, China has helped build fiber-optic networks, data centers, and e-government platforms in many of these nations. An iconic example is China's partnership with Ethiopia, particularly in the telecommunications and agriculture sectors.

In 2021, Chinese companies, represented by Huawei, played a key role in expanding Ethiopia's telecom infrastructure, providing low-cost mobile internet to rural areas and improving access to digital services. Chinese experts introduced hybrid rice strains and drip irrigation techniques, advancing local agricultural development. China's approach stands out from traditional Western models of international cooperation due to its focus on reciprocity, long-term infrastructure investment, and the lack of political strings attached.

GT: In the article“Strive for Greater Strength and Self-Reliance in Science and Technology” from the fourth volume of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China , President Xi emphasizes that“major science and technology programs should focus on solving the most pressing problems.” In cooperation with Global South countries, China adheres to a people-centered and demand-driven approach, prioritizing long-term investment and capacity building. How do you assess China's contributions in this area? What impact do they have on technological and economic development in Global South countries?

Parenti: China's mutually beneficial technology cooperation with Global South countries has made meaningful contributions to enhancing these nations' independent development capabilities. China-promoted training programs in fields such as agriculture, ICT, public health, and engineering are involving thousands of technical personnel from Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America. For instance, nations like Kenya, Egypt and Pakistan host joint laboratories or research centers co-funded by Chinese institutions. Similar efforts are evident in educational initiatives under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and BRICS frameworks.

President Xi stressed that“major science and technology programs should focus on solving the most pressing problems.” This philosophy has driven Chinese programs tailored to address desertification in North Africa through solar-powered water pumps and drip irrigation, tackle public health crises via China-supported vaccine production facilities in Indonesia, Egypt, and Brazil, and advance e-commerce and fintech through Alipay-backed mobile payment pilots in rural Africa.

Beyond exporting hardware, China is actively promoting the joint construction of innovation ecosystems, such as establishing technology parks like the China-Brazil Agricultural Science Industrial Park, and promoting Satellite and Space Cooperation, providing critical data and services for agriculture, disaster response, and climate monitoring.

Joint bilateral projects in green energy, AI, and aerospace, such as China's satellite launches with countries like Nigeria, Pakistan, and Venezuela, are creating numerous opportunities to strengthen these countries' capacities for national independence and autonomous development. The satellite launch cooperation between China and countries such as Nigeria, Pakistan and Venezuela is a typical example of such collaborative efforts. These initiatives are reshaping the autonomy of many Global South nations by providing a partnership model that is not paternalistic and effectively supporting these nations in achieving autonomous and sustainable development.

GT: In the article“Strive for Greater Strength and Self-Reliance in Science and Technology,” President Xi also calls to“participate to the full in global science and technology governance, contribute Chinese wisdom, and shape a philosophy of technology for good purposes, so that science and technology better serve human wellbeing, and enable China's science and technology industry to contribute more to building a global community of shared future.” Taking the global green transition as an example, how do you evaluate China's technological advancements and industrial progress in new energy? What positive impacts will these have on addressing global climate change, particularly in helping Global South countries tackle energy challenges?

Parenti: China's technological and industrial leap in new energy sector is a unique story of the 21st century. In a video address at the opening ceremony of the celebration for the 60th anniversary of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in 2024, President Xi said that“all sides need to harness the historic opportunity for innovation-driven development. It is important to build an open, inclusive and non-discriminatory environment for the digital economy, follow the people-centered, AI-for-good principle and strengthen AI-related rules and governance within the framework of the United Nations, actively advance green transition, and help developing countries join the trend of digital, smart and green development.” This vision offers“Chinese solutions” that aim to be inclusive, innovation-driven, and sustainable. The new energy sector serves as a compelling and practical example of this strategic vision in practice.

China has become the world's largest producer of solar panels, wind turbines, and electric vehicles (EVs), and a dominant supplier of lithium-ion batteries. In 2024, the country installed more renewable energy capacity than the rest of the world combined – a feat driven by the research and development efforts of Chinese firms underpinned by national strategies and policy incentives. One illustrative case is the State Grid Corporation of China, which is advancing ultra-high-voltage transmission systems to enable the long-distance delivery of clean energy. The affordability of Chinese-made solar panels has also made large-scale solar farms viable in countries ranging from Kenya and Brazil to Pakistan.

Beyond exports, China supports local assembly and manufacturing of EVs, batteries, and solar components in partner countries, with technology transfer often embedded in infrastructure agreements to foster local industrial ecosystems. In his special address to the 2022 World Economic Forum virtual session, President Xi called to“uphold the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, promote international cooperation on climate change in the context of development, and implement the outcomes of COP26 to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.” China is actively shaping the rules and standards of the new energy market through multilateral frameworks such as the UN, the G77 and BRICS. Under initiatives like the BRI, it offers shared infrastructure development to Global South nations without imposing political conditions.

GT: In the article“Strive for Greater Strength and Self-Reliance in Science and Technology”, President Xi noted that“science and technology respond to the call of the times and have a global impact; they belong to all of humanity.” China is leading initiatives such as the Initiative on International Cooperation in Open Science, co-launched with Brazil, South Africa, and the African Union, to promote global technology and innovation cooperation. In the context of key technologies being long monopolized by a few countries, how will these initiatives within the Global South shape the global landscape of technological innovation?

Parenti: China's push for open science cooperation through initiatives like the Initiative on International Cooperation in Open Science reflects a broader effort to reshape the global innovation landscape. Central to this initiative is a principle repeatedly underscored by the Chinese leadership that science and technology belong to all of humanity. This paradigm challenges the current high-tech landscape dominated by a handful of countries and major tech corporations. If successful, these South-South cooperation mechanisms could help foster a more multipolar, inclusive, and resilient global technology governance order.

China-led South-South science and tech cooperation seeks breakthroughs along three key pathways: establishing knowledge-sharing mechanisms to dismantle structural barriers to technology access; setting up regional innovation hubs across Africa, Asia, and Latin America; and advancing joint research and development projects to replace traditional top-down aid models. A notable example is China's collaboration with Brazil in establishing a joint laboratory for agricultural science and with South Africa in establishing a genomics center, enabling local institutions to jointly participate in the development of tailored solutions.

This model of equal and mutually beneficial cooperation demonstrates that true technological self-reliance can only be achieved by fostering indigenous innovation within a fair and inclusive international research environment. By promoting openness and sharing scientific resources, China is not only contributing“Chinese wisdom” to the world, but also taking meaningful steps toward reshaping a more balanced and equitable global governance system for science and technology.

GT: This year marks 70 years since the Bandung Conference, which kick-started South-South cooperation by uniting nations to promote solidarity and respect for sovereignty. Today, however, global issues like a slow economic recovery, shifting supply chains, and the climate crisis are posing new challenges. How are these issues playing out in real-world terms? How do see the potentials for cooperation between the Global South and developed nations? And what particular role can China play in fostering this cooperation and building a shared global future?

Parenti: The 70th anniversary of the Bandung Conference is more than just symbolic. The Bandung Spirit – with its call for solidarity, friendship, and cooperation-still resonate today. Yet, modern challenges call for fresh approaches to coordination, not just within the Global South but also between the South and the North.

Issues like crippling foreign debt, the digital divide, and uneven development are global problems that erode international solidarity, as nations increasingly retreat into inward-looking policies under domestic pressures. More alarmingly, the West's 'de-risking' strategy toward China is fracturing global trade and investment systems. All of this heightens the risk of a new techno-economic divide, particularly in sectors such as electric vehicles, semiconductors, and biotechnology.

To overcome the current impasse, pragmatic cooperation among nations is essential. What's required is a reform of multilateral institutions such as the G20, IMF, and WTO, so they can truly reflect today's global realities, amplify the voice of developing countries, and advance the democratization of international relations. China is uniquely positioned to serve as a bridge in this process. As a technological and industrial powerhouse emerging from the Global South, China understands the developmental needs of the South while possessing the capacity to engage deeply with developed countries' systems.

The way forward lies in fostering complementarity between the Western-dominant traditional international institutions and the newer initiatives led by China. Together, they can help build a non-hegemonic model of development cooperation grounded in mutual benefit, respect for sovereignty, and non-interference. This approach is not about confronting the West, but about offering an alternative model of governance – one that opens up new possibilities for shaping a more inclusive global development narrative.



This story first appeared in Global Times:









