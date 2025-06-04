Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Massive Carolina alligator mistaken for dinosaur

Massive Carolina alligator mistaken for dinosaur


2025-06-04 09:20:41
(MENAFN) According to recent reports, a massive alligator—nicknamed "Pepe the Gator"—weighing nearly 400 pounds and stretching 10 feet long, was apprehended after being spotted lingering near a road in Jacksonville, North Carolina. Witnesses claimed, "he was just chilling and snapping (and) clearly ignoring the 'no loitering or lounging on roadways' sign," stated the Onslow County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Authorities humorously added that the ancient-looking reptile “has been cited for Suspicion of Being a Dinosaur without Proper Papers, Public Loitering with Intent to Sunbathe, and Obstructing Traffic,” according to the sheriff's office.

Officials eventually relocated Pepe to a boat ramp at Camp Geiger, just a few miles from where he was caught, and released him back into the wild the same day. "No injuries were reported, except for Pepe's pride when he ‘refused to be cuffed,’” authorities remarked.

MENAFN04062025000045017281ID1109636394

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search