403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Massive Carolina alligator mistaken for dinosaur
(MENAFN) According to recent reports, a massive alligator—nicknamed "Pepe the Gator"—weighing nearly 400 pounds and stretching 10 feet long, was apprehended after being spotted lingering near a road in Jacksonville, North Carolina. Witnesses claimed, "he was just chilling and snapping (and) clearly ignoring the 'no loitering or lounging on roadways' sign," stated the Onslow County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
Authorities humorously added that the ancient-looking reptile “has been cited for Suspicion of Being a Dinosaur without Proper Papers, Public Loitering with Intent to Sunbathe, and Obstructing Traffic,” according to the sheriff's office.
Officials eventually relocated Pepe to a boat ramp at Camp Geiger, just a few miles from where he was caught, and released him back into the wild the same day. "No injuries were reported, except for Pepe's pride when he ‘refused to be cuffed,’” authorities remarked.
Authorities humorously added that the ancient-looking reptile “has been cited for Suspicion of Being a Dinosaur without Proper Papers, Public Loitering with Intent to Sunbathe, and Obstructing Traffic,” according to the sheriff's office.
Officials eventually relocated Pepe to a boat ramp at Camp Geiger, just a few miles from where he was caught, and released him back into the wild the same day. "No injuries were reported, except for Pepe's pride when he ‘refused to be cuffed,’” authorities remarked.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment