Netanyahu Faces Cross-Examination
(MENAFN) Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu appeared once again before the Tel Aviv District Court on Wednesday, attending the second day of his cross-examination in the ongoing criminal trial where he faces corruption allegations.
This particular hearing centers on Case 1000, which accuses the prime minister of fraud and breach of trust.
The charges stem from allegations that Netanyahu accepted lavish gifts worth hundreds of thousands of shekels from Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan and Australian billionaire James Packer, in exchange for performing various favors.
The session took place amid a growing political crisis within Netanyahu’s coalition government.
According to an Israeli newspaper, ultra-Orthodox parties have threatened to destabilize the administration due to delays in passing legislation that would exempt Haredi Jews from mandatory military service.
On the preceding day, prosecutors questioned Netanyahu for the first time during this criminal proceeding.
Throughout the interrogation, the prime minister frequently invoked his lack of recollection in response to prosecution inquiries, repeatedly stating that he “didn’t remember.”
However, Prosecutor Yehonatan Tadmor challenged Netanyahu’s repeated claims of memory loss, asserting that the prime minister possessed a “phenomenal” memory, referencing statements made by Netanyahu’s former senior adviser Nir Hefetz.
Tadmor highlighted that Netanyahu used the phrase “doesn’t remember” a total of 1,778 times during police interrogations related to Cases 1000 and 2000, with the frequency increasing as the sessions progressed.
Israeli media described Netanyahu’s cross-examination as a “dramatic shift,” noting it was the first occasion the prime minister faced the public prosecution representatives directly in Case 1000.
