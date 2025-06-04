Alchemi Data Management Granted Patent For Reflector File Systemtm Approach To Data Protection And Access Control

Real-time file-based access control and data protection technology offers game-changing efficiency and peace of mind

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemi Data Management Inc. , a leading provider of data security and compliance services, today announced it was awarded a patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a file system protocol routing platform having a local reflected copy of a remote file system structure. Alchemi labels the new technology as its Reflector File System (RFS)TM.

The new patent, No. 12,306,803 B1, underscores the significance of Alchemi's unique file-based approach to data access and protection that was created with the aim of marrying two historically polar opposites: data sharing and data security.

"At Alchemi, we want to change the notion that in order to secure data, you have to lock it down somewhere," said Rob Sims, CTO at Alchemi. "Instead, we are now offering a new innovation that enables data sharing and data security to coexist in a unified and efficient manner using our new RFS technology. This patent illustrates our commitment to making sure that enterprises can quickly and easily institute the needed data classification, access controls and compliance requirements without hindering their operations whatsoever. In fact, it's a business enabler. It's a game changer for those tasked with making sure data access is unobtrusively yet consistently enforced while also meeting their organization's specific needs."

Alchemi's most recent patent illustrates the power of the company's combination of real-time user-based and content-based access controls that not only bring the needed security but also the business enablement that so many enterprises seek at a time when data is often one of their most valuable assets. Without the need to use any type of database, Alchemi's new RFS technology is efficient and budget-friendly even for the largest of organizations that demand top protections.

Alchemi's RFS uniquely offers a combined set of access control options, including:



Identity & Access – Enforcing role-based access, MFA and user verification before graining sharing rights.

Data Classification – Tagging and labelling data sensitivity levels (CUI, FOUO, HIPAA, etc.).

Sharing Scope Control – Limiting external sharing by domain or individual.

Granular Permissions – Setting whether users can view, edit, copy, download or re-share – per file or folder.

Encryption – Ensuring AES-256 encryption at rest and TLS 1.3 in transit.

Audit Logging – Tracking access, changes, shares and attempted policy violations using immutable logs.

DLP & Content Scanning – Scanning content before sharing for restricted terms, PII or CUI. Additionally, blocking as needed if policies are triggered. Content Integrity – Enabling version control and detecting unauthorized edits using file hash verification.

In January, Alchemi also announced it was granted U.S. Patent No. 12,197,575 titled, "Detection, Isolation and Mitigation of Attacks on a File System." Alchemi's technology uniquely provides proactive defenses at the data layer – the cornerstone of an enterprise's operations and a company's most important asset.

Dramatically lowering alert fatigue and costs associated with managing actual threats as well as false positives, Alchemi employs a powerful combination of behavior analytics and artificial intelligence to help distinguish between normal behavior and malicious activity, ultimately isolating the source of any identified threat and enabling a rapid rollback and recovery of affected files. The result is a one-of-a-kind comprehensive protection platform that provides a high level of security and an assurance that strict compliance requirements are continually maintained.

About Alchemi Data Management

Alchemi Data Management Inc. is a leading provider of data security and compliance services. The Alchemi Compliance Enclave (ACE) is an AI-powered FedRAMP High infrastructure that provides a comprehensive set of cloud services, technology and expert support, including the documentation, processes and protection that's truly needed to successfully navigate the complex maze of cybersecurity and regulatory compliance. At the core of ACE is the award-winning ShieldCRS platform that enables secure data protection, intelligent access control, and real-time risk mitigation.

Whether an organization seeks to prepare for C-SCRM, CMMC, HIPAA, FISMA, or DoD ITAR/DFARS compliance, with Alchemi's clients receive continual white-glove support so they can focus on operations while Alchemi fully manages the compliance journey behind the scenes. Alchemi also offers additional modules for compliant data lifecycle oversight, secure collaboration for controlled environments, high-end manufacturing management for shop floor environments, and intelligent data search. Founded in 2020, Alchemi Data Management is a veteran-owned company. Visit .

SOURCE Alchemi Data Management

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED