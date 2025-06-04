Xceedance-Backed Millennium Information Services Makes Strategic Investment In Digsfact To Advance Property Inspections

Travis MacMillian, President – Americas, Xceedance

Strategic collaboration accelerates the adoption of AI-driven virtual inspections to improve speed, accuracy, and efficiency in property underwriting.

- Travis MacMillian, President - Americas at XceedanceCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Millennium Information Services (MIS) , an Xceedance company and a leading provider of property inspection solutions for the insurance industry, today announced a strategic investment in DigsFact , an artificial intelligence (AI) company specializing in real-time virtual inspections and automation.This investment marks a significant step in expanding Millennium's digital capabilities and enhancing its next-generation inspection offerings. By combining Millennium's underwriting inspection platform, Millennium Automated Property System (MAPS), with DigsFact's AI-powered virtual inspection solution, InstaBud, the two companies will deliver faster, more scalable, and technology-forward solutions to benefit insurers, field inspectors, and policyholders alike. By integrating these technologies, MIS will bolster its unified platform for inspectors and underwriters to improve risk assessment, drive efficiency, and elevate service delivery.“For more than three decades, MIS has been at the forefront of inspection innovation, supporting US P&C carriers, MGAs, and wholesalers,” said Travis MacMillian, President – Americas at Xceedance.“This partnership with DigsFact is a natural next step in our digital evolution. We're excited to integrate AI-powered tools into our inspection ecosystem to simplify inspections, transforming how information is gathered by field inspectors and policyholders using our self-inspection solutions. This innovation will help insurers evaluate risk more effectively and serve their policyholders with greater precision.”InstaBud, DigsFact's flagship product, enables virtual property inspections through AI-driven video and image analysis, extracting detailed information such as measurements, layouts, and damage indicators. Over 90% of policyholders are able to capture damage in under two minutes, with adoption rates exceeding 85%. Real-time outputs are delivered in industry-standard formats such as ESX and FML, allowing seamless integration with insurers' existing claims and underwriting platforms.“We have been working closely with the DigsFact team to adapt their InstaBud technology, which was originally built for claims, into a powerful tool for residential, commercial, and farmstead underwriting inspections,” added MacMillian.“Early results from integrating InstaBud with our MAPS solution show significant potential to transform the inspection process-improving cycle times, reducing costs, and enhancing the overall policyholder experience.”“We're thrilled to be a strategic partner with a forward-thinking organization like Millennium Information Services,” said Nishant Tomar, Chief Executive Officer at DigsFact.“Our shared vision of reimagining the insurance ecosystem through intelligent automation is now one step closer to reality. Together, we will empower insurers with actionable insights-delivered faster, more accurately, and at scale.”The initial focus of the partnership will be on enhancing Millennium's field and self-service underwriting inspections using InstaBud, with an emphasis on accelerating inspection turnaround times and improving data quality across insurer portfolios.With nearly 15 million inspections completed across all 50 U.S. states, Millennium Information Services remains a trusted partner to P&C insurers seeking precision, insight, and innovation in risk assessment. The collaboration with DigsFact further solidifies that leadership by ushering in a new era of AI-enabled inspection intelligence.###About Millennium Information ServicesSince 1991, Millennium Information Services has been a pioneer in bringing P&C insurers new and innovative ways to collect, manage, and mine an extensive range of inspection data. With nearly 15 million residential, commercial, and farmstead inspections in all 50 states, Millennium offers advanced inspections, sophisticated technology, and deep-dive analytics. The company provides insurers with data analytics that enable them to identify and take action on individual risks, aggregate trends, and make informed underwriting decisions. For more information, visit .About DigsFactDigsFact is a cutting-edge artificial intelligence company focused on transforming property inspections and financial crime detection through innovation. Its core products-InstaBud and The PreCogs-combine intelligent automation with real-time analytics to drive speed, accuracy, and actionable insights for insurance and financial institutions worldwide. Learn more at .About XceedanceXceedance delivers insurance-focused consulting, technology, operations support, and data solutions to many of the world's largest P&C insurance organizations. 