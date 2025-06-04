Medical Device Regulation In The Eurasian Union, Russia And The CIS (Online Training Course: July 23-24, 2025) - Focuses On Practical Aspects To Assist In Developing Regulatory Strategies For Product Approval

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Regulation in the Eurasian Union, Russia and the CIS Training Course" training has been added tooffering.

The aim of this event is to provide a comprehensive overview of medical device regulatory affairs in Russia and the Eurasian Union. This interactive course will cover the regulatory requirements within these regions, focusing on practical aspects to assist in developing your regulatory strategy for product approval. The presentations will also give practical hints on the regulatory and registration process where possible.

Benefits of Attending

Attending this programme will:



Give you the full background to the CIS medical device market

Ensure that you understand the full implications of the new regulations which will affect how you do business in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)

Help clarify the document requirements and timelines of national procedures and EAEU registration procedures Fully update you on the national regulations in Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and other CIS countries

Certifications:



CPD: 12 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:



Personnel working in medical device regulatory affairs in this region

Anyone who is considering marketing a medical device in this region Those interested in an update on recent developments

Key Topics Covered

Russia and CIS - Regional Regulatory Overview



Russia and CIS Market Overview

Market protection policies

CIS in regional and international

Regulatory Harmonisation

Eurasian Regulations for Medical Devices



Countries current members of EAEU and EAEU Official bodies

Terms of transition period

EAEU Registration Procedures

Application process

EAEU submission documents and data requirements QMS inspections

Registration of MDs in Russia



Regulatory authorities in Russia

Key regulations governing registration process

Clinical trials for medical devices

National registration procedures

Application dossier and data requirements

Post approval life cycle maintenance applications

Safety reporting and market surveillance

Price and reimbursement Patent data protection

Common regional requirements in CIS

Administrative data, translations, normative document, samples, labelling

Registration of MDs in other CIS countries



Other EAEU members: Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia, Kirgizstan

EU harmonisation: Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, National procedures: Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan

Workshop - CIS Regional Regulatory Strategy

Speaker

Anna Harrington-Morozova

Scientific and Regulatory Director, Regem Consulting Ltd.

Anna Harrington-Morozova is a regulatory, drug development and external relations professional with over 20 years' experience gained in regulatory authority, academia, clinical and industry environment. Anna graduated in Russia as a pharmacist. After working in the Russian Ministry of Health and the Clinical Pharmacology Department of Moscow Medical University Anna held regulatory and external relation positions in the pharmaceutical industry and CROs in Russia and the UK, including senior regulatory affairs posts in GSK, EISAI, ICON and PRA. Anna currently acts as a Scientific and Regulatory Director at Regem Consulting Ltd. - a regulatory and drug development consultancy with a focus on global regulatory and drug development strategies, advocacy and registrations in emerging markets.

For more information about this training visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900