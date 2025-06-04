Trump Keeps New Sanctions Against Russia As Tool In His Tool-Box White House
This statement was made by White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt, a Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“The President has spoken about his position on sanctions on Russia. He has smartly kept it as a tool in his tool-box until they're necessary,” Leavitt said.
Leavitt expressed confidence that lawmakers in Congress“respect the President as Commander-in-Chief for a reason,” referencing Monday's meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul. She emphasized that this meeting happened with Trump's involvement.
“So I'd like to remind everybody how far we've come in just four months,” the spokeswoman remarked.
Just last year,“it was inconceivable” for Russia and Ukraine to hold direct talks, she continued. But now, thanks to the President's“persistence and determination to get this war to an end”, both countries sat down to the negotiating table yesterday.
Read also: Trump open to meeting Putin and Zelensky in Turke
As Ukrinform previously reported, the White House stated that Donald Trump expects progress in the Ukraine peace talks following the second meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment