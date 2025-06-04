Trump Keeps New Sanctions Against Russia As Tool In His Tool-Box White House

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The U.S. administration has commented on the possibility of imposing new sanctions on Russia, stating that this could happen if the need arises.

This statement was made by White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt, a Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The President has spoken about his position on sanctions on Russia. He has smartly kept it as a tool in his tool-box until they're necessary,” Leavitt said.

Leavitt expressed confidence that lawmakers in Congress“respect the President as Commander-in-Chief for a reason,” referencing Monday's meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul. She emphasized that this meeting happened with Trump's involvement.

“So I'd like to remind everybody how far we've come in just four months,” the spokeswoman remarked.

Just last year,“it was inconceivable” for Russia and Ukraine to hold direct talks, she continued. But now, thanks to the President's“persistence and determination to get this war to an end”, both countries sat down to the negotiating table yesterday.

Read also: Trump open to meeting Putin and Zelensky in Turke

As Ukrinform previously reported, the White House stated that Donald Trump expects progress in the Ukraine peace talks following the second meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul.