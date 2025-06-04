Laura Alfaro Joins The Inter-American Development Bank As New Chief Economist And Economic Counselor
"We are very happy with Laura's appointment which coincides with the implementation phase of IDBImpact+ , a new chapter for our research department at the IDB group," said IDB President Ilan Goldfajn. "Research and knowledge are at the center of our strategy-that strives to shape the public debate and embed the research with our operations to concretely serve the region in our joint priorities."
"It is an honor and a great joy to join the Inter-American Development Bank as Chief Economist and Economic Counselor. Knowledge only makes sense when it becomes impact. Today, more than ever, our region needs bold ideas, rigorous analysis, and genuine collaboration to turn data into decisions that improve lives. I look forward to working alongside an extraordinary team to contribute to that purpose at this turning point for our region," said Alfaro.
Ms. Alfaro joined the Bank on June 1, 2025. She was previously a Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School and served as Minister of National Planning and Economic Policy in Costa Rica from 2010 to 2012.
A dual citizen of the United States and Costa Rica, she holds a Ph.D. in Economics from UCLA, and degrees from the Universidad de Costa Rica and the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile.
