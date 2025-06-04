ACC, Moroccan Ambassador Discuss Economic Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 4 (Petra) -- The Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) and Morocco's ambassador to Jordan, Fouad Akhrif, held a meeting to explore ways to enhance trade and investment cooperation between the two countries, citing the need for stronger institutional coordination and greater engagement between their private sectors.According to a statement by the Chamber, Chairman Khalil Al-Haj Tawfiq emphasized the strength of Jordanian-Moroccan relations and called for the development of deeper economic ties. He said current trade volumes do not reflect the potential of the bilateral relationship and pointed to limited delegation exchanges and coordination between chambers of commerce as key obstacles.Al-Haj Tawfiq proposed activating communication channels, improving the flow of investment and trade information, and establishing continuous networking platforms between the two business communities.He announced an agreement with Moroccan Member of Parliament Khadija Hajoubi to host an exhibition of traditional Moroccan crafts and products in Amman later this year. A twinning arrangement is also planned between the Amman Chamber of Commerce and the chamber in the Fès-Meknès region.He added that the Chamber is prepared to support Moroccan companies seeking entry into the Jordanian market and encouraged joint private-sector participation in reconstruction projects in Syria. He also described Morocco as a key gateway for Jordanian companies seeking access to African markets.Al-Haj Tawfiq stressed the importance of streamlined visa procedures and closer cooperation with the Moroccan Embassy to facilitate business travel and joint trade events.Ambassador Akhrif acknowledged the strength of political ties between Jordan and Morocco but noted that economic relations remain underdeveloped by comparison. He urged both sides to intensify efforts to realize their economic potential, citing Morocco's ongoing development across sectors.He proposed holding a business forum in Morocco to bring together companies from both countries, focusing on promising sectors that could support trade and investment partnerships. Akhrif also highlighted Morocco's investment opportunities and encouraged Jordanian businesses to leverage existing bilateral agreements and participate in trade missions.Chamber board members emphasized the need to implement and update bilateral agreements and memorandums of understanding, noting that deeper cooperation could lead to expanded trade, greater diversification of exchanged goods, and stronger collaboration in tourism, transportation, and logistics.They welcomed the planned resumption of direct flights between the two countries later this year, which they said would improve business mobility. However, they noted that the current sea freight route is inefficient due to its length and called for the development of faster, more reliable transport links.Official figures show that Jordan exported goods worth JD42 million to Morocco in 2024, while imports totaled nearly JD9 million. Jordan's key export opportunities to Morocco include fertilizers, dates, garments, and vegetable seeds.