Azerbaijan Kids Festival Launches In Baku

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Kids Festival, the largest social project in the field of children's fashion in Azerbaijan, has been held at the Nine Senses art space on the territory of Sea Breeze.

Azernews reports that twenty children aged 4 to 15 participated in the runway show, demonstrating their fashion looks to a wide audience and a professional jury that included designers, bloggers, fashion industry experts, and public figures.

The festival's guest of honor was People's Artist Emin Agalarov.

He highlighted the importance of such initiatives in his speech and interacted with the participants.

On the runway, the children showcased two looks: the first in a fashion-forward style, the second inspired by ethnic motifs and traditional ornaments.

Special attention in the project was given to inclusivity: children with hearing impairments from the Republican Boarding School No. 3 took to the runway.

The core mission of the festival is to support children, help them discover their potential, inspire them, and foster their integration into society. At the same time, the project helps identify young talents and provides them with a platform for recognition. The winners are given opportunities to represent Azerbaijan at international events.

The project was founded by Yusif Jafarli, and the festival director is Vugar Safarli.

The festival's choreographer, Gunay Muradi, worked with the children for two months to prepare them for the stage and helped them feel confident on the runway.

The event drew attention to the bright winners, who impressed the audience with both charisma and excellent performance.

Azerbaijan Kids Festival concluded with an atmosphere of inspiration, joy, and vibrant emotions.

The winners and participants left not only with awards, but also with valuable experience that will guide them to new heights.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.