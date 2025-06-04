403
EU Chief Congratulates South Korea's Newly Elected President
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, June 4 (KUNA) -- President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen extended on Wednesday her congratulations to South Korea's newly elected President, Lee Jae-myung, highlighting the strength of EU-Korea relations and expressing optimism for deeper cooperation.
"Congratulations to President Lee Jae-myung," von der Leyen said in a post on X. "I look forward to deepening the strong bond between Europe and the Republic of Korea."
"Our partnership is built on shared values and common interests, from trade, to innovation and defence. Together, we can champion a rules-based global order, free and fair trade, and a free, open Indo-Pacific", she added.
Von der Leyen noted that the upcoming EU-Republic of Korea Summit will be an important opportunity to further strengthen bilateral ties and build on the momentum of cooperation in addressing global challenges.
Lee Jae-myung, leader of South Korea's Democratic Party, secured victory in the country's presidential election held last week, defeating his conservative rival Kim Moon-soo.
