UAE: Educators Call For Training Teachers As AI Becomes Mandatory Subject From Next Academic Year

School leaders across the UAE are viewing the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into public school curricula - from kindergarten through Grade 12 - as a“transformational opportunity” for both students and educators.

Beginning in the 2025-26 academic year, AI will be introduced as a formal subject in public schools nationwide.

Veteran educators have praised the Ministry of Education's (MoE) initiative, emphasising that embedding AI in the curriculum will equip students with essential skills and mindsets for the future.

Baz Nijjar, Baz Nijjar, vice president – Education Technology and Digital Innovation at GEMS Education, said,“It's a great initiative. The government and the region are always striving to be at the forefront of innovation - constantly exploring current demands, skills, and needs.

He emphasised AI, like any other skill set, is evolving based on our understanding of the world around us.

“In the early years, children may be introduced to specific terminology and concepts. It's more about how we adapt the latest skill requirements to suit their developmental stage.

“For instance, while young children in kindergarten may not use AI tools directly, they still need to develop foundational skills like prompting and questioning - which go hand in hand. It's about aligning these broader, common requirements with age-appropriate learning that supports their personal, holistic, and individual development. This includes nurturing their ability to question, distinguish between real and fictional content, and to grasp basic technological concepts, as they're increasingly exposed to such ideas early on,” he added.

Stages of learning

Under the new initiative, each stage of learning in public schools will be thoughtfully designed to match students' developmental levels.

In kindergarten, children will explore digital ideas through stories, visuals, and play. In early grades they'll start to compare human and machine abilities and build digital thinking skills. In middle school years, they'll dive deeper into AI design, bias in algorithms, and ethics. By high school, students will be tackling real-world problems and learning advanced AI concepts like command engineering.

Mohammed Ali Kottakulam, principal, The Central School Dubai, said,“Many (private) schools have already implemented AI into their curriculum, starting with the basics right from primary school, and the advanced curriculum is followed in middle and higher classes. I think the decision is praiseworthy and will benefit and empower the young generation for future requirements.”

Other principals of private institutions also pointed out that for many grades the AI subject is already integrated into existing school schedules.

Principal, Abhilasha Singh, Shining Star International, said,“Schools are introducing a progressive AI curriculum from Grades 6 to 10 to equip students with essential future-ready skills. In the middle school years, learners explore AI basics through interactive activities like games and storytelling, covering topics such as data, NLP, and computer vision, along with ethics like bias and privacy.

“By Grades 9 and 10, AI is offered as a CBSE skill subject, with students learning about neural networks, machine learning, and real-world applications. A balanced 50-mark theory and 50-mark practical assessment ensures both conceptual understanding and hands-on experience - preparing students for careers in AI and beyond,” she added.

Focus on teacher training

However, educators emphasised one key area that requires attention is teacher training.

Neetha Shetty, Principal, Al Diyafah High School, said,“To implement this curriculum meaningfully, our educators must be empowered with the right knowledge, tools, and ongoing support.

“AI education should be introduced gradually from primary school, with age-appropriate progression into middle and high school. However, given the rapid pace of technological change, the current cohort of high school students has not had the opportunity to go through the gradual progression. Therefore, they must engage with AI education immediately to remain competitive and adequately prepared for the evolving job market.”

Shetty explained AI concepts are being thoughtfully integrated into the school curriculum, ensuring that students are not only aware of emerging technologies but are also equipped to use them responsibly and effectively.

“Simultaneously, we are investing in continuous professional development for our teachers - empowering them through targeted training sessions and cultivating a mindset that embraces AI as a tool for enhancing teaching and learning. This dual approach ensures that both students and educators are well-prepared to thrive in an AI-driven world,” she added.