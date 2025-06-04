Fresh Del Monte Brings Its Iconic Pinkglow® Pineapple To The UAE, Redefining The Premium Fruit Market

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc . (NYSE: FDP), a global leader in fresh produce and the world's only grower of the patented Pinkglow® pineapple, is expanding the global footprint of its premium pink-fleshed fruit with an exclusive launch in the United Arab Emirates. Beginning June 4, consumers in the UAE can purchase Pinkglow® pineapples only on talabat mart, the quick-commerce arm of talabat, the leading on-demand delivery platform in the MENA region.

With its vibrant pink interior, delicate sweetness, and striking presentation, Pinkglow® pineapple has captivated global audiences since its debut. The pineapple is the result of over 16 years of research and development and is exclusively grown in Costa Rica and distributed by Fresh Del Monte, whose vertically integrated operations ensure rigorous quality, sustainability, and flavor standards from field to shelf.

Until now, the Pinkglow® pineapple has only been available in select markets across North America and Asia, making its arrival in the UAE a major milestone in its global expansion.

In the UAE, the Pinkglow® pineapple will be:



Available only on talabat mart for six months.

Sold in limited quantities weekly.

Priced at AED 125 (approx. USD 34), positioning it as a premium fruit experience. Delivered in bespoke packaging, reinforcing its status as a giftable, must-try delicacy.

“This launch is a continuation of our mission to reimagine how the world experiences pineapples,” said Racha El Aawar, Fresh Del Monte's Director of Regional Marketing in the Middle East.“We're not just selling fruit-we're curating indulgent, memorable moments rooted in decades of agricultural innovation. talabat mart's reach and cultural resonance in the UAE make them the perfect partner to introduce the Pinkglow® pineapple to consumers in the Middle East.”

Alix Julien de Zelicourt, General Manager, talabat mart said,“At talabat mart, we take pride in consistently unearthing unique and premium products for our customers; a true reflection of our pioneering spirit. The Pinkglow® pineapple celebrates this: bold, vibrant, and extraordinary. We're proud to be the only platform bringing this iconic fruit to customers in the UAE.”

Since its debut, Pinkglow® pineapples have become a global phenomenon, embraced by celebrities, tastemakers, influencers, and event planners for their visually stunning pink flesh and vibrant aesthetic. Whether served at luxury brunches, styled on social feeds, or gifted as a statement piece, Pinkglow® pineapple delivers both flavor and flair.

Today, Fresh Del Monte remains the unrivaled leader in the global pineapple category, offering proprietary varieties like Honeyglow® pineapples, Rubyglow® pineapples, Pinkglow® pineapples, and the DM Zero® pineapple-each designed to elevate taste, appearance, and appeal to different consumers. The company's vertically integrated model enables rapid innovation and quality control across the supply chain, responding to evolving consumer preferences with unmatched agility.

Follow the Pinkglow® pineapple journey around the world on Instagram: @pinkglowpineapple . To get more updates from Del Monte Arabia and talabat, follow @delmontearabia and @talabatuae .

ABOUT FRESH DEL MONTE

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc . is one of the world's leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. markets its products worldwide under the DEL MONTE ® brand (under license from Del Monte Foods, Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness, and reliability for over 135 years. The company also markets its products under the MANN ® brand and other related trademarks. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is the first global marketer of fruits and vegetables to commit to the “Science Based Targets” initiative . In 2022, 2023, and 2024, Fresh Del Monte Produce was ranked as one of “America's Most Trusted Companies” by Newsweek based on an independent survey rating companies on three different touchpoints, including customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. The company was also named a Humankind 100 Company for two consecutive years by Humankind Investments, which recognizes companies that substantially impact areas such as access to food and clean water, healthcare, and digital services. Fresh Del Monte has also been awarded the SEAL Business Sustainability Awards four times in the last five years (2021, 2023, 2024, and 2025). Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is traded on the NYSE under the symbol FDP.

About talabat

talabat is the leading on-demand delivery platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, offering customers a convenient and personalized way to order food, groceries, and other convenience products from a wide selection of restaurants and retailers. Founded in Kuwait in 2004, talabat has expanded its operations to the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt, serving over six and a half million active customers as of December 2024. talabat is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates and in December 2024, successfully completed its initial public offering on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM). As a subsidiary of Delivery Hero SE, talabat leverages global expertise to strengthen its market position and drive innovation in the on-demand delivery sector, focusing on expanding its product offerings and increasing market penetration across its operating regions. With a robust network of over thousands of partners and riders, talabat continues to solidify its leadership in the MENA region's on-demand delivery market, connecting customers, partners, and riders through its advanced technology platform.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink