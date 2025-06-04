403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EUR/USD Forex Signal Today 04/06: More Gains Ahead (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1570. Add a stop-loss at 1.1250. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1250. Add a stop-loss at 1.1570.
The EUR/USD pair also reacted to a warning by the OECD on Donald Trump's tariffs. OECD, a club of wealthy nations, warned that the US economy would grow by 1.6% this year, down from 2.2% a month earlier. It cited Trump's tariffs and the retaliatory ones from other countries.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD technical analysisThe daily chart shows that the EUR/USD pair has been in a strong bull run in the past few months. It jumped from a low of 1.0185, its lowest level on January 13.The pair has moved to 1.1217, the upper side of the cup-and-handle pattern, a popular bullish continuation sign. It remains inside the upper and middle lines of the Bollinger Bands.The EUR/USD pair has remained above the 50-day moving average. Therefore, it will likely continue rising as bulls target the key resistance at 1.1570, the highest point in April. A move above that level will point to more upside, potentially to 1.1600.Ready to trade our free trading signals ? We've made a list of the best European brokers to trade with worth using.
