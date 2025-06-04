Bisleri International and Apparel Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Beverage Footprint Across the Middle East & Africa

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Bisleri International, India's leading premium beverage business has formed a landmark strategic partnership with the Apparel Group, the global retail and fashion lifestyle conglomerate headquartered in Dubai to manufacture, market and distribute Bisleri's iconic portfolio in the Middle East & Africa region, beginning with the UAE launch in 2025.

Bisleri International, with a legacy of over 50 years, has a diverse product portfolio including Bisleri, the leading packaged drinking water brand in India; Bisleri Vedica, it's premium Himalayan Spring water offering and a dynamic range of aerated beverages including Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri POP, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Rev and Bisleri Soda. The company's operations span across 128 manufacturing centers with a robust distribution network catering to more than 500,000 outlets, alongside an established retail presence in the UAE Market with marquee sports sponsorships like the Dubai Marathon.



The Apparel Group, founded in 1996 in Dubai, is a leading player in the apparel retail and food and beverage sectors. With over 25,000 employees, the conglomerate manages a portfolio of 85+ brands and operates over 2,300 stores across 14 countries spread across the Middle East, India, Southeast Asia & Africa.



Commenting on the collaboration, Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri International said,“The Middle East and Africa markets represent significant opportunity for value creation in the beverage sector. There is a large Indian diaspora in the region which is already familiar with our brands. We have had sustained success in the UAE market in the past and I am delighted to announce the next chapter of our journey in the region with our strategic partnership with the Apparel Group. With Bisleri's commitment to product quality and brand building and Apparel Group's well-established presence and consumer understanding in the region, I am sure the partnership will be a perfect blend for success.”



Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group , commented, "Our partnership with Bisleri International marks a strategic milestone in Apparel Group's journey to diversify and scale new verticals across high-growth markets. Bisleri's strong heritage, combined with our operational expertise and deep market understanding, presents a powerful opportunity to deliver exceptional beverage experiences to consumers in the Middle East and Africa. We look forward to building a long-term, value-driven collaboration that redefines beverage retail in the region."



This partnership reiterates both organizations' commitment to innovation, regional expansion, and elevating consumer experiences through strategic collaboration.



About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.



Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.



The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability. For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit .