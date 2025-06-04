403
Iran Slams U.S. Nuclear Proposal as “Ambiguous,” Vows Swift Response
(MENAFN) Iran’s foreign minister announced on Tuesday that Tehran will deliver a response to a recent American proposal concerning the Iranian nuclear program “in the coming days.”
Addressing a book signing event in Beirut, Abbas Araghchi stated that “the US proposal contains many ambiguities and questions.”
“Many issues in this proposal are unclear,” Araghchi stated, according to Iranian media reports.
As the head of Iran’s negotiating team in the Oman-mediated indirect talks with Washington, Araghchi reaffirmed Tehran’s firm stance against any compromise on uranium enrichment within its borders.
“Continuing enrichment on Iranian soil is our red line,” he emphasized. “This is a reality that all countries have accepted. Enrichment has now become a matter of national pride and honor for Iranians.”
Earlier on Saturday, the senior Iranian official said the country’s reply to the US proposal would be appropriate and “in line with the principles, national interests, and rights of the people of Iran.”
Since April, Iran and the US have revived nuclear diplomacy under Oman’s mediation. They have conducted five negotiation rounds in Muscat and Rome, with a sixth expected soon, though the location remains undecided.
Uranium enrichment continues to be the primary obstacle in talks, with the US demanding its cessation, while Iran insists on maintaining its program.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei previously expressed skepticism about the prospects of the negotiations, declaring that Iran “needs no one’s permission” to pursue uranium enrichment.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning, threatening military action if a replacement for the 2015 nuclear deal—abandoned by Washington in 2018—is not finalized.
