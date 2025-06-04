Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran Slams U.S. Nuclear Proposal as “Ambiguous,” Vows Swift Response

Iran Slams U.S. Nuclear Proposal as “Ambiguous,” Vows Swift Response


2025-06-04 04:08:09
(MENAFN) Iran’s foreign minister announced on Tuesday that Tehran will deliver a response to a recent American proposal concerning the Iranian nuclear program “in the coming days.”

Addressing a book signing event in Beirut, Abbas Araghchi stated that “the US proposal contains many ambiguities and questions.”

“Many issues in this proposal are unclear,” Araghchi stated, according to Iranian media reports.
As the head of Iran’s negotiating team in the Oman-mediated indirect talks with Washington, Araghchi reaffirmed Tehran’s firm stance against any compromise on uranium enrichment within its borders.

“Continuing enrichment on Iranian soil is our red line,” he emphasized. “This is a reality that all countries have accepted. Enrichment has now become a matter of national pride and honor for Iranians.”

Earlier on Saturday, the senior Iranian official said the country’s reply to the US proposal would be appropriate and “in line with the principles, national interests, and rights of the people of Iran.”

Since April, Iran and the US have revived nuclear diplomacy under Oman’s mediation. They have conducted five negotiation rounds in Muscat and Rome, with a sixth expected soon, though the location remains undecided.

Uranium enrichment continues to be the primary obstacle in talks, with the US demanding its cessation, while Iran insists on maintaining its program.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei previously expressed skepticism about the prospects of the negotiations, declaring that Iran “needs no one’s permission” to pursue uranium enrichment.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning, threatening military action if a replacement for the 2015 nuclear deal—abandoned by Washington in 2018—is not finalized.

MENAFN04062025000045017169ID1109634539

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search