Zeenat Aman Calls Herself 'An Awful Archivist'
Zeenat took to Instagram, where she shared a handful of images from her modelling advertisements for flight, jewellery brand, soap and clothes brands.
The septuagenarian took to the caption section and wrote:“It is such a pity that I am an awful archivist! Almost all my material memories have been lost over the years. The photographs, letters, slides, and notes of my 50 year long career are all lost to the passage of time.”
She revealed she loves stumbling across her old work online.
“Each picture gives me a little jolt of recollection, and unearths buried memories. My modelling career was short but fruitful, and an excellent outlet for a teenager working on her poise, confidence and pocket money!” she added.
She strongly feels there's a charm to“print advertisements” over videos.
“These vintage ads are amongst my favourites. They'd be outdated today, but I do think there's a charm to print advertisements that video can never replicate.”
The diva went on to explain the advertisements she shot as she wrote:“So, from first to last: "1. Playing the“dark haired beauty” for @airindia in an ad I love, but I suspect would be sharply critiqued today for all its“exotic” exuberance. Thoughts?”
“2. Bouffants and cat eyes! A modelling assignment with Shobha De, for a jewellery brand if I remember correctly. Some years ago we bumped into one another at an event in Australia and @sanjoykroy made us recreate these frames for a laugh!”
For the next, the actress added:“3. Being a flower power poster girl for Krimpex! Stripes, minis, headbands, chokers, bellbottoms... I spent a scholarship year in California during the late 60s and you can see the influence it had on my fashion sense.”
“4. This one is from the later years. I had a long association with Lux, and they ran a number of advertisements with my mug! Which one is your favourite?”
