Jordan Hosts Arab-Islamic Summit Amid Gaza Crisis

2025-06-04 03:27:49
(MENAFN) Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan touched down in Amman on Saturday to join a high-level ministerial committee meeting established by the Joint Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit, as reported by a Saudi news outlet.

This gathering in the Jordanian capital is set to concentrate on urgent developments in the Gaza Strip, with a primary agenda of pushing for an end to Israel's military campaign and the enduring blockade on the enclave.

Plans for a delegation of Arab foreign ministers to travel to Ramallah on Sunday were obstructed by Israel. The group had intended to engage in talks centered on backing the creation of a Palestinian state.

The ministerial body was formed during a summit hosted in Riyadh in November 2023. It comprises representatives from multiple Arab and Islamic nations, assigned to coordinate diplomatic action aimed at halting Israel’s military operations and facilitating humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

Since launching its military offensive in October 2023, Israel’s bombardment has led to the deaths of nearly 54,400 Palestinians, the majority of them women and children. Aid organizations have repeatedly sounded the alarm over a looming famine threatening Gaza's population of over 2 million.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, citing war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza.

Additionally, Israel is currently facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for alleged atrocities committed against civilians in the besieged territory.

