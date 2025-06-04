403
Israeli Media Reports Rockets Fired from Syria, Yemen
(MENAFN) Two projectiles launched from the southern region of Syria landed in uninhabited zones near the Golan Heights, which are under Israeli control, an Israeli national broadcaster reported on Tuesday evening.
As per an Israeli newspaper, alarm systems were triggered in the towns of Haspin and Ramat Magshimim, situated in the southern part of the Golan Heights.
“Details are being investigated,” the publication cited an Israeli military representative as stating.
Local inhabitants in those communities mentioned that they heard blasts shortly after the sirens went off, the newspaper further reported.
In retaliation, the Israeli military responded by firing artillery toward the origin of the rocket launch, according to the same source.
In a separate development, the Israeli defense forces revealed that a missile fired from Yemen had been intercepted.
This followed alarm signals being activated in multiple locations, including the Galilee region.
The Israeli Army Radio reported that warning sirens were also heard in the Dan metropolitan area, the city of Jerusalem, and Nof HaGalil.
No physical destruction or injuries were reported in connection with either of the incidents.
