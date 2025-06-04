Bridgewise Launches Signalwise To Deliver AI-Driven, Real-Time Market Intelligence For Investors
"By leveraging SignalWise's AI-driven, real-time market intelligence, we will empower our users with personalized, actionable insights that enhance decision-making and engagement like never before. This collaboration reinforces our position as a market leader dedicated to delivering cutting-edge tools that truly add value to our clients' trading experience."
Promoting Timely, Confident Decision-Making
For the first time, trading platforms and advisors can fully control the trading cycle and activate investors with personalized, interest and behavioral-based alerts. SignalWise introduces a multi-tiered architecture that separates it from traditional alerting tools:
-
Live event detection: Identifies and broadcasts major market movements-such as price breakouts, range shifts, or volatility spikes-in near real time.
Contextual insight layer: Adds reasoning, as well as historical and statistical framing, to help investors act swiftly on market opportunities.
Deep personalization: Segments notifications and insights for relevant investors based on their interests, activity level, and behavior, optimizing for maximum impact.
This intelligent stack enables trading platforms to communicate with users more meaningfully and empowers advisors to speak with confidence about market activity-even in moments not covered by traditional research desks.
A Strategic Solution for Platforms and Advisors
For trading platforms, SignalWise drives growth by increasing session activity, improving retention, and reactivating dormant users with intelligent, event-based triggers. Alerts are fully customizable and can be delivered via push notifications, email, SMS, or in-platform integrations.
For financial advisors, SignalWise fills a critical gap between long-term strategy and day-to-day market developments. It provides scalable, compliant, and ready-to-share talking points that position advisors as proactive partners in their clients' investment journeys.
SignalWise has already shown strong traction in early-stage implementations, validating that it is not just a notification tool, but a conversion and retention engine across multiple user segments:
-
As high as ~15% average click-through rate on market alerts
$3 in revenue per notification, driven by increased user activity
Noticeable increases in client deposits, directly attributed to alerts
BridgeWise plans to extend SignalWise coverage and utility in the coming months, including its integration with Bridget , the world's first conversational AI investment tool that provides regulatory-compliant investment recommendations.
About BridgeWise
BridgeWise is a global leader in AI-driven investment intelligence, transforming how investors and institutions access and act on financial insights. Through advanced multilingual tools, equity and fund analysis, and transparent AI, BridgeWise empowers over 50 institutional clients and 25 million end users across 15 languages. With offices in Singapore, London, Brazil, Thailand, Japan, Israel, the US, and Dubai, BridgeWise partners with leading global institutions including Japan Exchange Group, SIX Swiss Exchange, B3, eToro, TASE, Rakuten, KBank, and Interactive Brokers.
More about BridgeWise can be found here .
Legal Disclaimer:
