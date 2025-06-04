Sport Impact Summit Unveils Powerful AI Partnerships To Support UAE Climate Law Implementation



Dubai, UAE – June 02, 2025: The Sport Impact Summit (SIS) has announced two major strategic partnerships with Scoreboard, sport's leading AI-powered sustainability platform, and Hum(AI)n Assets, an innovative AI-driven content creation platform that fuses human creativity with artificial intelligence – together these industry leading platforms provide new levels of support for the implementation of the UAE's newly announced Federal Decree-Law No. (11) of 2024 on the Reduction of Climate Change Effects.

Developed by a team of industry leaders with over 90 years of collective expertise in decarbonisation, climate science, AI, and global sports operations, Scoreboard revolutionizes traditional emissions tracking. What once took 90 days can now be completed in just 90 minutes – while delivering 90% cost savings. Designed initially for elite sports organizations and now scalable across sectors, the platform equips users to measure, report, and reduce their carbon emissions in alignment with national and international climate goals.

Backed by sustainability architects behind decarbonisation strategies for global brands such as Unilever, Tesco, Pfizer, and over 50 global brands, Scoreboard now anchors SIS's commitment to technology-led environmental progress.

Real-Time Dashboards: Breaks away from outdated retrospective annual reporting models

Custom Roadmaps: Baseline assessment to strategic implementation in minutes

AI-Driven Coaching: Practical guidance from specialist virtual sustainability experts

Commercial Edge: Converts sustainability leadership into brand and partner sponsorship marketplace Scalability: From elite sports clubs to enterprise-wide corporate adoption

Adding significant AI expertise to the SIS team is the Hum(AI)n Assets platform developed by leading UAE experiential agency HOKO. HOKO is a global creative agency that blends cultural insight with sharp execution - delivering brand, content, and event experiences that drive results. From high-impact campaigns to unforgettable activations, they help ambitious brands show up, stand out, and stay relevant.

Their new joint venture project, Hum(AI)n Assets, is a creative engine merging the best of all digital asset worlds: The craft of traditional agencies, the agility of freelancers, and the speed of AI. The result? High-quality content - images, video, and copy - delivered fast, flexibly, and at scale.



Hoko Agency is an equity partner of Sport Impact Summit who is helping to develop this IP under its portfolio that includes Hum(AI)n Assets.

Relevance to UAE Law

As the UAE sets a new regional benchmark for climate accountability through Federal Decree-Law No. (11) of 2024, SIS new AI partners offer a ready-to-deploy, action-based solution for public and private organizations alike. These partnerships exemplify the convergence of policy, innovation, and purpose – positioning sport as a catalyst for national climate leadership.

“We are delighted to expand our partnership family with the launch of these unique and innovative platforms,” said Michael Gietzen, Co-Founder of the Sport Impact Summit.“Scoreboard perfectly complements the mission of our Sport Impact Declaration-a collaborative framework signed with the Ministry of Sport during the 2024 Summit in Dubai, and Hum(AI)n Assets delivers new levels of thought leadership and creativity to the industry. Through these partnerships, all Declaration signatories will gain preferential access to the Scoreboard platform and our cutting-edge tools.”

Sean Morris, Founder of Scoreboard and sustainability veteran with leadership roles in Formula One, Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA), and Rajasthan Royals, added:“As the UAE leads the region with progressive climate legislation, Scoreboard offers a timely and transformative solution. We built Scoreboard to empower organizations – starting with sporting bodies – to take game changing, measurable and cost-effective action. Our platform reduces reporting time from months to minutes, ensuring transparency, accountability, and delivering real impact.”

'We believe creativity should move at the speed of relevance. Partnering with the Sport Impact Summit means we're not just creating content - we're creating momentum. Together, we're showing how AI and human talent can drive real-world change, aligned with the UAE's bold climate agenda.' Concluded Bally Singh, Chairman of Hoko Agency and Founder, Hum(AI)n Assets.