Jashanmal Luxury Gift Cards: A Premium Gifting Solution for Today’s Workforce
(MENAFN- Yardstick Marketing Management) Recognizing and rewarding employees has never been simpler or as stylish. Jashanmal Luxury Gift Cards offer a modern and thoughtful approach to corporate gifting, giving your team the freedom to choose from an exceptional range of products across fashion, electronics, home, and travel.
Designed with flexibility in mind, these reloadable gift cards are available in denominations of up to AED 5,000 and come with a full one-year validity. Whether you’re celebrating milestones, recognizing performance, or simply saying thank you, Jashanmal Gift Cards turn appreciation into a personalized experience.
Why Choose Jashanmal Luxury Gift Cards for Corporate Gifting?
Customizable Value: Load up to AED 5,000 per card
Wide Acceptance: Redeemable across Jashanmal stores in the UAE, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain
Flexible Gifting: Suitable for onboarding kits, year-end rewards, team recognition, or holiday bonuses
Premium Experience: Access to curated luxury collections, making every gift feel truly special
Celebrate your team with the freedom of choice, because the best gifts are the ones they choose for themselves.
