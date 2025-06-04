JBD's Artcs Image-Quality Engine Goes Commercial, Elevating Full-Color Microled Waveguide AR Glasses To An Unprecedented Visual Standard

SHANGHAI, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global leader in MicroLED microdisplay technology, JBD has announced that its proprietary, system-level image-quality engine for waveguide AR Glasses-ARTCs-has been fully integrated into RayNeo's flagship product, RayNeo X3 Pro, ushering in a fundamentally refreshed visual experience for full-color MicroLED waveguide AR Glasses. The engine's core hardware module, ARTCs-WG, has been deployed on RayNeo's production lines, paving the way for high-volume manufacturing of AR Glasses. This alliance not only marks ARTCs' transition from a laboratory proof of concept to industrial-scale deployment, but also adds fresh momentum into the near-eye AR display arena.

Breaking Through Technical Barriers to Ignite an AR Image-Quality Revolution

Waveguide-based virtual displays have long been plagued by luminance non-uniformity and color shift, flaws that seriously diminish the AR viewing experience. In 2024, JBD answered this persistent pain point with ARTCs-the industry's first image-quality correction solution for AR waveguides-alongside its purpose-built, high-volume production platform, ARTCs-WG. Through light-engine-side processing and proprietary algorithms, the system lifts overall luminance uniformity in MicroLED waveguide AR Glasses from "< 40 %" to "> 80 %" and drives the color difference ΔE down from "> 0.1" to "≈ 0.02." The payoff is the removal of color cast and graininess and a dramatic step-up in waveguide display quality.

While safeguarding the thin-and-light form factor essential to full-color waveguide AR Glasses, the ARTCs engine further unleashes MicroLED's intrinsic advantages-high brightness, low power consumption, and compact size-rendering images more natural and vibrant and markedly enhancing user perception.

ARTCs fully resolves waveguide non-uniformity, ensuring that every pair of waveguide AR Glasses delivers premium visuals. It not only satisfies consumer expectations for high-grade imagery, but also eliminates the chief technical roadblock that has throttled large-scale adoption of full-color waveguide AR Glasses, opening a clear runway for market expansion and mass uptake.

Empowering Intelligent-Manufacturing Upgrades at the Device Level

Thanks to its breakthrough in visual performance, ARTCs has captured broad industry attention. As a pioneer in consumer AR Glasses, RayNeo has leveraged its formidable innovation capabilities to become the first company to embed ARTCs both in its full-color MicroLED waveguide AR Glasses RayNeo X3 Pro and on its mass-production lines.

During onsite deployment at RayNeo, the ARTCs engine demonstrated exceptional adaptability and efficiency:



One-stop system-level calibration – Hardware-level DEMURA aligns the MicroLED microdisplay and the waveguide into a single, optimally corrected optical system.

Rapid line integration – Provides standardized, automated testing and image-quality calibration for AR waveguide Glasses, seamlessly supporting OEM/ODM and end-device production lines. Scalable mass-production support – Supplies robust assurance for rapid product ramp-up and time-to-market.

RayNeo founder and CEO Howie Li remarked, "As the world's leading MicroLED microdisplay provider, JBD has always been one of our strategic partners. The introduction of the ARTCs engine delivers a striking boost in display quality for RayNeo X3 Pro. We look forward to deepening our collaboration with JBD and continually injecting fresh vitality into the near-eye AR display industry."

JBD CEO Li Qiming added, "RayNeo was among the earliest global explorers of AR Glasses. Over many years, RayNeo and JBD have advanced together, relentlessly pursuing higher display quality and technological refinement. Today, in partnership with RayNeo, we have launched ARTCs to tackle brightness and color-uniformity challenges inherent to pairing MicroLED microdisplays with diffractive waveguides, and we have successfully implemented it in RayNeo X3 Pro. This confirms that JBD has translated laboratory-grade image-correction technology into reliable, large-scale commercial practice, opening new growth opportunities for near-eye AR displays. I look forward to jointly ushering in a new chapter of high-fidelity AR."

JBD will continue to focus on MicroLED microdisplays and the ARTCs image-quality engine, deepening its commitment to near-eye AR displays. The company will drive consumer AR Glasses toward ever-better image fidelity, lighter form factors, and all-day wearability-bringing cutting-edge AR technology into everyday life at an accelerated pace.

About RayNeo

RayNeo is a leading brand in the AR space, dedicated to redefining augmented reality through groundbreaking technology and wearable innovation. Initially incubated within TCL, RayNeo develops AR glasses that seamlessly integrate into everyday life, delivering immersive and intuitive experiences. By combining cutting-edge design with advanced technologies, RayNeo empowers users to explore and interact with the digital world like never before. Committed to shaping the future of AR, RayNeo drives innovation through collaboration and a user-first approach. For more information about RayNeo and its innovative AR technology, visit .

About JBD

Founded in 2015, JBD stands at the forefront of technological innovation, revolutionizing the realm of MicroLED microdisplay technology. Renowned for delivering the smallest, brightest, and most energy-efficient micro-display panels, JBD has become a global pioneer in advanced display solutions. From ultra-compact MicroLED displays to state-of-the-art projectors and optical modules, JBD's visionary products are reshaping the future of near-eye display technology. Driven by an unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation, JBD illuminates the path to a brighter, more vibrant digital world.

Explore more about JBD's groundbreaking advancements by visiting their website( ) or engaging with them on LinkedIn and X (Twitter) .

SOURCE JBD

