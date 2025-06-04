Mumbai Ranks Sixth Globally In Data Centre Expansion

MENAFN - KNN India)Mumbai has emerged as a global data centre powerhouse, ranking sixth worldwide in under-construction capacity.

According to a recent report by Cushman & Wakefield, the city had 335 megawatts (MW) of data centre capacity under construction at the end of 2024, representing 42 per cent of India's projected under-construction capacity.

This expansion is expected to increase Mumbai's operational capacity by 62 per cent upon completion.

The city's rise as a data centre hub is attributed to several factors, including reliable power availability, ample land access, and robust infrastructure.

These advantages have attracted both domestic and international operators, positioning Mumbai ahead of traditional global centres like London and Dublin .

In addition to Mumbai, Pune is also emerging as a significant data centre market in India.

The city is rapidly becoming a preferred destination for hyperscalers and enterprise-grade colocation facilities, supported by its favourable climate, skilled talent pool, dependable power infrastructure, and strategic connectivity to Mumbai's cable landing stations.

As India continues to invest in digital infrastructure, the growth of data centres in cities like Mumbai and Pune underscores the country's commitment to becoming a global leader in digital services and connectivity.

(KNN Bureau)