Dutch PM quits due to far-right backing out

2025-06-04 02:24:35
(MENAFN) Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof has formally submitted his resignation to King Willem-Alexander following the dissolution of the governing alliance, triggered by the withdrawal of the far-right Party for Freedom (PVV).

Speaking at a press conference, Schoof confirmed his decision to step down on behalf of the Cabinet. “If one party lacks the will, you can't move forward,” he stated, reflecting the sentiment that cooperation within the coalition had become untenable.

According to reports, Schoof criticized the collapse of the administration, calling it both “irresponsible and unnecessary,” and cited a lack of adequate backing for the Cabinet’s efforts as a key reason for the government’s disintegration.

Despite the setback, the remaining coalition members—the conservative VVD, the centrist NSC, and the agrarian-focused BBB—intend to remain active in a transitional capacity until a new government can be established. Schoof emphasized their commitment to continuing governance under these circumstances.

“We will continue undeterred with the three parties. This country has major problems, so decisiveness is required. For citizens who are concerned about their homes and their wallets. And for getting a grip on migration. That requires decisiveness, not procrastination. So, as a caretaker cabinet, we will do everything that is in the best interests of the country, within the scope that parliament allows us,” he said.

As the government moves into this interim phase, attention now turns to how the political vacuum will be addressed and what the next steps will be in restoring a stable leadership structure.

