Azerbaijan's Baku Hosts Conference On Food Security Issues
The Food Day, held under the motto "Science in Action", has begun its work at ADA University.
As part of the conference, representatives of international organizations, government agencies, scientific and educational institutions, as well as international experts, will come together within the framework of the "One Health" concept, reflecting the relationship between the health of humans, animals, plants, and the environment.
Will be updated
