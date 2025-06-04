Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's Baku Hosts Conference On Food Security Issues


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4.​ Baku hosts a conference on“World Food Security Day: Science in Action” organized jointly by the Food Security Agency of Azerbaijan (FSA), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Office in Azerbaijan, and ADA University, Trend reports.

The Food Day, held under the motto "Science in Action", has begun its work at ADA University.

As part of the conference, representatives of international organizations, government agencies, scientific and educational institutions, as well as international experts, will come together within the framework of the "One Health" concept, reflecting the relationship between the health of humans, animals, plants, and the environment.

Will be updated

