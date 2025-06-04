403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bitcoin Holds The Line As Market Awaits Breakout Signal
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bitcoin traded steadily above $105,000 in the early hours of June 4, 2025, as traders and investors weighed technical signals and macroeconomic pressures.
The chart from TradingView shows Bitcoin consolidating in a narrow range, with the last price at $105,399.24.
The market has tested the $106,000 resistance multiple times but has failed to break through, while support remains firm around $104,000.
This range-bound action follows a volatile start to June, where Bitcoin rebounded from intraday lows near $105,168 but faced repeated rejections at the $106,000–$106,500 supply zone.
Technical indicators on the 4-hour chart reveal a market in compression. The 20-EMA and 50-EMA, clustered between $105,160 and $105,940, act as a ceiling that has capped upward moves.
The 200-EMA, visible as a thick blue line, provides strong support near $104,991. The Ichimoku Cloud shows Bitcoi trading just below the flat Kijun and Tenkan lines, signaling indecision.
Bollinger Bands have tightened, indicating low volatility and a likely breakout soon. The RSI hovers near neutral levels, while the MACD on shorter timeframes has shown a bearish crossover, suggesting momentum remains weak.
Bitcoin Holds the Line as Market Awaits Breakout Signal
Market sentiment reflects this uncertainty. The Fear & Greed Index stands at 57, showing cautious optimism but not exuberance.
ETF flows have turned negative, with significant outflows from major funds in recent days.
This institutional selling has weighed on price, as has broader risk aversion linked to geopolitical tensions and mixed economic data from the United States.
Manufacturing sector weakness and erratic policy statements have added to investor caution. Despite these headwinds, Bitcoin's medium-term structure remains intact.
The price holds above the 0.236 Fibonacci retracemen at $103,145, and higher lows since the May rebound from $93,232 support the view that bulls are not yet out of the game.
Analysts note that June is historically a weak month for Bitcoin, with average returns below zero, but technical patterns such as the cup-and-handle formation suggest potential for a rebound if key resistance is broken.
The next decisive move hinges on whether bulls can reclaim $106,000 with strong volume.
A breakout could trigger a rally toward $108,000 and beyond, while failure may lead to a retest of $104,000 or even the 200-EMA near $103,800.
Traders are watching closely, as the current compression signals that volatility is likely to return soon.
The chart from TradingView shows Bitcoin consolidating in a narrow range, with the last price at $105,399.24.
The market has tested the $106,000 resistance multiple times but has failed to break through, while support remains firm around $104,000.
This range-bound action follows a volatile start to June, where Bitcoin rebounded from intraday lows near $105,168 but faced repeated rejections at the $106,000–$106,500 supply zone.
Technical indicators on the 4-hour chart reveal a market in compression. The 20-EMA and 50-EMA, clustered between $105,160 and $105,940, act as a ceiling that has capped upward moves.
The 200-EMA, visible as a thick blue line, provides strong support near $104,991. The Ichimoku Cloud shows Bitcoi trading just below the flat Kijun and Tenkan lines, signaling indecision.
Bollinger Bands have tightened, indicating low volatility and a likely breakout soon. The RSI hovers near neutral levels, while the MACD on shorter timeframes has shown a bearish crossover, suggesting momentum remains weak.
Bitcoin Holds the Line as Market Awaits Breakout Signal
Market sentiment reflects this uncertainty. The Fear & Greed Index stands at 57, showing cautious optimism but not exuberance.
ETF flows have turned negative, with significant outflows from major funds in recent days.
This institutional selling has weighed on price, as has broader risk aversion linked to geopolitical tensions and mixed economic data from the United States.
Manufacturing sector weakness and erratic policy statements have added to investor caution. Despite these headwinds, Bitcoin's medium-term structure remains intact.
The price holds above the 0.236 Fibonacci retracemen at $103,145, and higher lows since the May rebound from $93,232 support the view that bulls are not yet out of the game.
Analysts note that June is historically a weak month for Bitcoin, with average returns below zero, but technical patterns such as the cup-and-handle formation suggest potential for a rebound if key resistance is broken.
The next decisive move hinges on whether bulls can reclaim $106,000 with strong volume.
A breakout could trigger a rally toward $108,000 and beyond, while failure may lead to a retest of $104,000 or even the 200-EMA near $103,800.
Traders are watching closely, as the current compression signals that volatility is likely to return soon.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment