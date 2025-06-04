403
Dutch Premier Resigns After Coalition Collapse
(MENAFN) Dutch Premier Dick Schoof submitted his resignation to the monarch on Tuesday following the withdrawal of the far-right Party for Freedom (PVV) from the ruling alliance.
This significant political development prompted Schoof to step down, citing the breakdown in collaboration among coalition members.
During a press conference, Schoof disclosed his intention to present his resignation to King Willem-Alexander on behalf of the entire Cabinet, as reported by local sources.
The Prime Minister remarked, "If one party lacks the will, you can't move forward," expressing frustration over the failed cooperation within the coalition.
Labeling the government's downfall as "irresponsible and unnecessary," Schoof emphasized that there was a lack of adequate backing for the Cabinet to continue functioning effectively.
He criticized the internal divisions that led to the end of the administration.
Despite the resignation, Schoof confirmed that the remaining coalition partners—the conservative VVD, centrist NSC, and the agrarian BBB party—would persist in a "caretaker capacity" until a new administration is established.
He stressed the importance of continuing governance, especially in the face of national challenges.
"We will continue undeterred with the three parties. This country has major problems, so decisiveness is required... That requires decisiveness, not procrastination," he stated, underlining the Cabinet's determination to act in the public’s interest within the legal limits set by parliament.
Although an official election date has not been declared, media outlets suggest that a new vote is anticipated between late September and November.
Following the announcement, the royal palace confirmed that the king had received Schoof after he declared his resignation.
