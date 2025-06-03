Tredence Named Snowflake Partner Of The Year For Retail & CPG At Snowflake Summit 2025
"Working alongside Tredence has been incredibly valuable for our joint customers," noted Amy Kodl, Interim, Alliances & Channels Leader at Snowflake . "By leveraging their expertise with the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, organizations have successfully modernized their data operations and achieved impressive outcomes. We're thrilled to continue growing this partnership and delivering more customer success stories."
Beyond individual wins, Tredence has built a strong foundation with Snowflake through a dedicated Business Unit of 250+ certified experts. This team builds industry accelerators and drives agentic AI adoption-helping enterprises scale from pilot to production efficiently.
In the hospitality sector, Tredence partnered with a global hotel chain to establish a multi-year Center of Excellence, supporting the hotel's over 300 million customers and driving $90 million in additional revenue through AI-powered hyper-personalization.
"This recognition is a validation of the impact we're creating together for global enterprises through AI, advanced analytics, and domain-centric agentic AI solutions. Our focus is on building real, production-ready agentic AI solutions that help enterprises move faster, think smarter, and stay ready for what's next with the Snowflake AI Data Cloud," said Sumit Mehra, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Tredence.
Learn more about Tredence and Snowflake here .
About Tredence
Tredence is a global data science and AI solutions provider focused on solving the last-mile problem in AI – the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence leverages deep domain expertise, data platforms and accelerators, and strategic partnerships to provide targeted, impactful solutions to its clients. The company has 3,500+ employees across San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, London, Toronto, and Bengaluru, serving top brands in Retail, CPG, Hi-tech, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel, and Industrials.
