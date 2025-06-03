Reflejos Del Mar Exhibition Highlights Youth Perspectives On The Ocean And Coastal Communities Of Costa Rica

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The Reflejos del Mar group and the Spanish Cultural Center will inaugurate the exhibition“Reflejos del Mar: An Initiative on Oceans and Community” next Monday, June 9, at 1:00 p.m. at the National Stadium. This is a photography exhibition that seeks to build bridges between coastal and urban communities through art and underwater photography.

The exhibition will be open until September 9, 2025. This exhibition features works by young people from the Costa Rican Southern Caribbean that portray their daily lives and connection with the ocean as a space of identity, culture, and life.

The images were created as a result of participatory photography workshops led by the Reflejos del Mar group and in collaboration with the Spanish Cooperation in Costa Rica.

The works by Libertad Van Dyke Arias, Maiten Moore, Matthieu Benneton, and Santiago Sarmiento address themes such as coastal migration, cultural diversity, underwater life, and environmental conservation . They highlight the richness of the marine environment from a local and youth perspective.

This activity is part of the commemorations of International Oceans Day and is part of the Third United Nations Ocean Conference, which will be held in Nice, France, from June 9 to 13, 2025.

The project is supported by the Ministry of Culture and Youth, ICODER, the Cultural Center of Spain, the Spanish Embassy in Costa Rica, and with the support of SelfArea and RapiFoto.

Location: National Stadium, Northwest Main Entrance, La Sabana, San José

Dates: June 9 to September 9, 2025

Opening: June 9 at 1:00 p.m. – Free admission

Reflections of the Sea invites the public to immerse themselves in a visual experience that reminds us that the sea also lives on in the memories and stories of those who inhabit it.

Diego Miranda | +506 8956 4303 | [email protected]

Ana María Arenas | +506 8894 0146 | [email protected] -

