Reflejos Del Mar Exhibition Highlights Youth Perspectives On The Ocean And Coastal Communities Of Costa Rica
The exhibition will be open until September 9, 2025. This exhibition features works by young people from the Costa Rican Southern Caribbean that portray their daily lives and connection with the ocean as a space of identity, culture, and life.
The images were created as a result of participatory photography workshops led by the Reflejos del Mar group and in collaboration with the Spanish Cooperation in Costa Rica.
The works by Libertad Van Dyke Arias, Maiten Moore, Matthieu Benneton, and Santiago Sarmiento address themes such as coastal migration, cultural diversity, underwater life, and environmental conservation . They highlight the richness of the marine environment from a local and youth perspective.
This activity is part of the commemorations of International Oceans Day and is part of the Third United Nations Ocean Conference, which will be held in Nice, France, from June 9 to 13, 2025.
The project is supported by the Ministry of Culture and Youth, ICODER, the Cultural Center of Spain, the Spanish Embassy in Costa Rica, and with the support of SelfArea and RapiFoto.Brief data
Location: National Stadium, Northwest Main Entrance, La Sabana, San José
Dates: June 9 to September 9, 2025
Opening: June 9 at 1:00 p.m. – Free admission
Reflections of the Sea invites the public to immerse themselves in a visual experience that reminds us that the sea also lives on in the memories and stories of those who inhabit it.Social media links:
Contact Information:
Diego Miranda | +506 8956 4303 | [email protected]Ana María Arenas | +506 8894 0146 | [email protected] ->
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment