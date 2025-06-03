NMDC And Etermar Successfully Complete The Construction Of The First Caisson-Based Quays In The United Arab Emirates

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi and Setúbal, June 2025 – NMDC Group, a global EPC leader in the energy and marine & dredging sectors, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, and Etermar, a Portuguese marine engineering company and one of the few European companies specialised in the construction of floating concrete structures, have successfully completed the construction of 600 linear meters berth using caissons for the first time in the United Arab Emirates.

The project was executed on an artificial offshore island in Abu Dhabi designed and built by NMDC, to berth some of the world's largest mega yachts (over 100 meters long). The casting and construction of the berth was completed in just five months, showcasing the efficiency of this sustainable engineering solution, which Etermar introduced in cooperation with NMDC at this Region.

The collaboration between the two companies involved the design and construction of two quay walls composed of sixteen reinforced concrete caissons (300m + 300m) – built locally at Mina Zayed Port on a floating dock mobilised from Portugal by Etermar and towed to the project site by sea, where Etermar installed them. The project also included the detailed design of the capping beam, scour protection system and foundation trench. Approximately 190 workers of various nationalities contributed to this endeavour, about half Portuguese.

Oliver Leclerc, Chief Operating Officer at NMDC Dredging & Marine, said:“At NMDC Dredging & Marine we relish every available opportunity to contribute towards the growth and development of Abu Dhabi's infrastructure – and this project was no different. Together with Etermar we combined our unique skillsets in design and execution, as well as shared abilities to deploy resource at scale, to deliver a truly one-of-a-kind project. With our partners, we remain committed to driving success in marine construction projects of all sizes and complexities to bring lasting value to the nations in which we operate.”

“Our extensive experience in marine engineering and over 35 years of building this type of infrastructure, combined with the successful execution of this project in Abu Dhabi, prove that Etermar is a key partner and strategic player for developing similar initiatives in this Region. We are extremely proud to have been part of the first caissons ever built in the UAE, one of the world's most demanding and active marine engineering markets,” said Álvaro Mendes, CEO of Etermar Engenharia.

As the main contractor, NMDC carried out all required engineering and modelling studies (hydro dynamic, metocean, soil investigation, etc.) to assure the correct design and construction of the offshore island including dredging and reclamation, breakwater, revetment, beach profiling as well as quay wall with a focus on applying environmentally friendly and sustainable solutions, reflecting the company's strategy and UAE leadership directions and commitment.

With the exponential growth of the renewable energy sector, Etermar is also firmly committed to developing reinforced concrete structures and is already applying its expertise in floating concrete structures to offshore energy projects. These infrastructures used both for floating platforms and artificial islands dedicated to renewable energy production (known as Energy Islands), play a crucial role in supporting offshore wind turbines and other energy sector technologies.

Etermar's proven track record, capacity for innovation, and commitment to carbon neutrality goals position the company at the forefront of the energy transition. The recent contract for the Baltica 2 offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea for Orsted and PGE is the latest evidence of the company's competitiveness in the international renewable energy market. With its success in Abu Dhabi, Etermar reinforces its ambition to be a global reference in integrated solutions for maritime infrastructure and sustainable energy.