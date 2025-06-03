Mokwheel Issues Recall Notice For Scoria And Basalt-ST E-Bike Batteries Due To Labeling Discrepancy

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mokwheel, a leading provider of electric mobility solutions, is announcing a voluntary recall of select Scoria and Basalt-ST e-bike batteries due to a labeling discrepancy affecting compliance with UL Solutions standards. The recall impacts specific units sold during April and May 2024.

Affected Models and Time Periods

Scoria

Purchase Period: April 2024

Battery Serial Numbers: YXA1B0590A010150200 to YXA1B0590A010150399

Vehicle Serial Numbers: BBWS4B0401 to BBWS4B0600

Basalt-ST

Purchase Period: May 2024

Battery Batch Number: SCA1B01010152N\\\\\\

Vehicle Serial Numbers: BBWL3H0001 to BBWL3H0150

Reason for Recall

The affected batteries were manufactured prior to the finalization of UL certification. As such, these batteries are not officially recognized by UL Solutions as certified. While no immediate safety issues have been reported, Mokwheel is proactively issuing a free replacement to ensure compliance and customer peace of mind.

How to Identify an Affected Battery

Customers who purchased a Scoria or Basalt-ST model within the specified time frames are encouraged to check their battery's serial number. If the number falls within the listed ranges above, the battery is eligible for a free replacement.

Next Steps for Customers

If your battery is among the affected batches:

Please contact Mokwheel's support team to initiate a no-cost battery replacement.

Our staff is available to assist with verification and coordinate the replacement process to minimize any inconvenience.

Mokwheel deeply regrets any inconvenience caused and remains steadfast in its commitment to safety, compliance, and customer satisfaction. We thank our valued customers for their continued trust in our brand.

SOURCE Mokwheel Bikes Inc

