Craig Shults Calls For A Culture Shift: Make Lifelong Learning Part Of Leadership

Craig Shults, Orange County, CA, USAConstruction CFO Advocates for Education, Accountability, and Presence as the Cornerstones of Career Growth

In a time when professional burnout and rapid job-hopping are rising, longtime finance leader and JSL Construction CFO Craig Shults is advocating for a return to foundational growth: intentional learning, personal ownership, and presence in the workplace. Drawing from more than three decades of career pivots and leadership development, Shults is using his platform to encourage individuals and teams to invest in themselves through education and reflection-no matter their job title.

“I didn't just want to learn facts-I wanted to learn how to think better,” says Shults. With multiple degrees and certifications-ranging from general business to sociology to paralegal studies-his career has been built on the idea that learning isn't something you finish. It's something you practice.

That idea is catching on. According to a 2023 LinkedIn Workplace Learning Report, 89% of learning and development professionals say proactively building employee skills is essential for navigating the future of work. Yet, many employees feel stuck. A 2022 Gallup report showed that 59% of workers feel disengaged in their roles.

“Too many people wait for someone else to hand them an opportunity or a title,” says Shults.“The truth is, if you want to grow, you need to lead yourself first. That starts with accountability.”

As a former insurance agent turned CFO, Shults has lived this advice firsthand. His journey included stints in home improvement sales and multiple career reinventions before arriving in his current leadership position at JSL Construction. Through every transition, he prioritized personal growth and clarity.

“Comfort zones are traps,” he says.“You have to be willing to step into the unknown if you want to keep moving forward.”

Shults also believes that presence-especially in leadership-is more important than ever. With digital distractions and remote work culture continuing to grow, being mentally and emotionally available in conversations is becoming a lost art.

“Being fully present is one of the best things you can give your team,” he explains.“It builds trust-and trust leads to better results.”

He's now encouraging others to think less about chasing titles and more about showing up with intention-whether in meetings, decision-making, or mentorship.

Shults' advocacy doesn't stop at the office. He supports causes like the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Make-A-Wish Foundation, and regularly reminds professionals to align personal growth with purpose.“Helping others reminds me what really matters,” he says.

Call to Action:

Shults is encouraging professionals at all stages of their careers to take one action this month: reflect on where you've been, commit to learning something new, and be fully present in your next conversation.“Start with one thing you can control-your own effort,” he says.“That's where leadership begins.”

About Craig Shults

Craig Shults is the Controller and CFO at JSL Construction in Orange County, California. With a background in insurance, sales, and finance, he has built a career defined by adaptability, continuous learning, and people-first leadership. His approach blends strategic thinking with emotional intelligence and a belief that real growth starts with accountability.

