Softpak Financial Systems To Launch Urebal Hub At Wealth Management Edge 2025

New Comprehensive RIA Toolkit from SoftPak FInancial Systems

End to end solutions to manage portfolios, deliver exceptional client service and grow your RIA business.

Live Demos and Meetings at Kiosk K80 for Portfolio Management Innovation

- Naaz ScheikBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SoftPak Financial Systems, a leading provider of portfolio management software for investment firms and RIAs, will unveil its next-generation Urebal Hub platform at Wealth Management Edge 2025 in Boca Raton, FL taking place June 10-12, 2025. This premier industry event brings together registered investment advisors (RIAs), independent broker-dealers, and wealth management leaders seeking cutting-edge fintech solutions.Urebal Hub is designed to help wealth management firms modernize their tech stack, grow their business and service their clients with streamlined automated workflows. The platform integrates tax-efficient rebalancing, proposal generation, client billing, performance analytics, flexible trading to any custodian, document vault, and CRM workflows-all in one easy-to-use platform built for advisors.Live Demos and Expert Insights at Kiosk K80SoftPak's team, including Christopher Stewart, Director of Client Relations, and Naaz Scheik, CEO, will be at Kiosk K80 to provide live demos and share how Urebal Hub transforms portfolio management for RIAs and investment professionals.“There really is no other product like Urebal Hub on the market,” said Naaz Scheik.“It consolidates everything RIAs need to grow - powerful portfolio rebalancing, a modern client experience, and tools to help attract new clients to their business - all in a single, easy to use platform.”Key Features of Urebal HubAdvisors and wealth managers attending the conference will discover how Urebal Hub sets itself apart from traditional solutions:.Award-Winning Rebalancer: Delivering tax-aware, model-driven rebalancing with built-in trade rationale that's both powerful and transparent..Advanced Tax Intelligence Engine: Handles lot-level controls, wash sale prevention, gain/loss preference, and household-aware tax strategies..Built in Proposal Generator: Allows users to create personalized proposals with account-level details, risk profiles, and asset allocation strategies..Integrated Billing: Automate complex, tiered billing processes with ease and accuracy..Household Account Management: Streamline portfolio oversight across multiple accounts while respecting individual preferences and constraints..Unified Platform: Manage proposals, rebalancing, trading, billing, reporting, and CRM in a single, intuitive interface..Flexible Custodian Trading: Connect seamlessly with major custodians like Fidelity, Schwab, Pershing, and Interactive Brokers among others..Designed with RIAs, for RIAs: Created in collaboration with advisors to ensure workflows match real-world needs.Visit softpak for More Information or to Book a DemoAdvisors and wealth managers can stop by Kiosk K80 for personalized walkthroughs of Urebal Hub or visit softpak to learn more and schedule a demo. This is the perfect opportunity to see how SoftPak's portfolio management software can help your firm scale smarter.About Urebal HubUrebal Hub is a next-generation portfolio management platform designed for modern RIAs and investment firms. It offers tax-efficient, model-based rebalancing with built-in trade rationale. The platform also includes advanced proposal generation, client billing automation, household account management, performance analytics, and CRM features. Developed in close collaboration with RIAs, Urebal Hub delivers an intuitive, unified experience-empowering advisors to achieve operational excellence and client-focused growth without the complexity of traditional platforms.About SoftPak Financial SystemsFor over 30 years, SoftPak Financial Systems has been a trusted partner to the world's largest investment firms and RIAs, delivering powerful fintech solutions for portfolio rebalancing, performance analytics, trading automation, and wealth management. SoftPak's innovative technology is used by global financial institutions to drive growth, compliance, and client satisfaction.

Christopher Stewart

Softpak FInancial Systems

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.