Suez Canal Bank, Mastercard Send Lucky Cardholder To Venice Film Festival In Exclusive 'Spend & Win' Campaign
Running from May 9 to June 9, 2025, the campaign was open to Suez Canal Bank Mastercard Platinum credit cardholders. To qualify, participants needed to make at least one transaction of EGP 10,000 or more during the campaign period, with a total minimum spend of EGP 50,000 per card. Eligible cardholders were automatically entered into a draw for the grand prize: an unforgettable Venice Film Festival experience.
The campaign spotlighted the Mastercard Platinum credit card, positioning it not just as a financial tool, but as a gateway to premium experiences around the world.
Mohamed Assem, Country Manager for Egypt, Iraq, and Lebanon at Mastercard, stated:“For over 25 years, Mastercard has led the way in connecting people to their passions through our Priceless platform. This collaboration with Suez Canal Bank continues that tradition by offering cardholders access to one of the globe's most iconic cultural events. It's a testament to how Mastercard turns everyday spending into unforgettable memories.”
Akef Elmaghraby, CEO and Managing Director of Suez Canal Bank, said:“We are proud to reward our winner with a truly exceptional experience at the Venice International Film Festival. This initiative reflects our vision of providing more than just financial services - it's about elevating our customers' lifestyles through exclusive partnerships like this one with Mastercard.”
Suez Canal Bank's Mastercard Platinum credit card offers a wealth of benefits that go far beyond banking. Cardholders enjoy access to over 1,200 VIP airport lounges worldwide, a comprehensive medical tourism concierge for travelers, and premium discounts across travel, shopping, and entertainment. In addition, clients receive complimentary Concierge services - acting as a personal assistant to help manage daily tasks, including travel arrangements, personal shopping, and even government paperwork.
This campaign is a clear reflection of Suez Canal Bank and Mastercard's ongoing strategy to redefine banking through innovation, exclusivity, and meaningful customer experiences. By transforming routine spending into opportunities for global adventures, the partnership continues to set a high bar in customer engagement and satisfaction.
