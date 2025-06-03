Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Stock Exchange Index Closes Higher

2025-06-03 02:00:52
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index closed Tuesday's trading higher by 133.960 points, or 1.280 percent, to close at 10,618.02 points.

During the session, 184,242,725 shares, valued at QAR 439,346,781.170, were traded in 22,265 transactions across all sectors.

Shares of 42 companies rose, while five companies saw a decline in their share price, and four companies maintained their previous closing price.

Market capitalization at the end of the trading session amounted to QAR 626,293,430,178.708, compared to QR 620,602,322,342.119 in the previous session.

