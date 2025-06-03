Under The Directives Of H.H Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak FDF Launches 'Safe Home Preparation Guide' For Senior Citizens

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Under the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, 'Mother of the Nation,' Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood. the Family Development Foundation (FDF), in collaboration with the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD), has launched the 'Safe Home Preparation Guide' for senior citizens.

This initiative is part of FDF's ongoing efforts to provide a safe, healthy, and supportive environment for senior citizens, while guiding families on applying home safety standards that ensure protection, dignity, and enhanced well-being for this important segment of society.

The guide offers comprehensive instructions on how to adapt the home environment to meet the specific needs of senior citizens, with a strong focus on preventing domestic accidents and injuries. It represents a vital step toward safeguarding their rights and ensuring their comfort and independence at home.

His Excellency Ali Salem Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of FDF, said:“Our wise leadership, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, provided constant support to senior citizens and residents, which is a source of pride. It reflects an exceptional humanitarian vision that places individuals at the centre of planning and care. They have received comprehensive attention through integrated programs that ensure a dignified life, enhance their community participation, and acknowledge their role and efforts with appreciation and respect.”

His Excellency stated that FDF consistently follows the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, 'Mother of the Nation,' who emphasises the significance of caring for senior citizens and residents, ensuring their well-being, and reinforcing their role in society as a foundation of family and social cohesion. H.E. noted that under the guidance of Her Highness, FDF is dedicated to launching and implementing impactful initiatives and projects aimed at improving the quality of life for this segment of society, empowering them, and ensuring their active participation in sustainable development, in line with the UAE's overall humanitarian vision.

Comprehensive Strategy:

Her Excellency Mariam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director General of FDF, highlighted that the country's priority on senior citizens is not a coincidence, but it is a key aspect of an integrated strategic goal envisioned by the wise leadership and strongly supported by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, 'Mother of the Nation'. Her Highness specially focusses on this group, considering them as a significant part of the social fabric. H.E. Al Rumaithi further emphasised Her Highness's continued commitment to offer consistent comfort and support for senior citizens through a range of programs and initiatives that ensure a dignified, stable, and fulfilling life that meet their health and social needs.

H.E. Al Rumaithi stated that senior citizens are both a blessing and a source of security for our country, and that attending to their needs for comfort is the least that can be done to honour their years of contributions. We seek to ensure their comfort and stability while adhering to the highest safety and health regulations. H.E. Al Rumaithi further emphasised FDF's efforts to create safe homes for senior citizens by making requisite modifications to ensure sustainable safety that is customised to their health conditions and circumstances.

H.E. Al Rumaithi also emphasised the significance of the FDF's initiative, highlighting that it involves house modifications that assist senior citizens' mobility, while also ensuring social engagement and integration. These modifications include the installation of access ramps, inclusion of handrails in key locations, and the use of nonslip flooring in outdoor spaces. H.E. further emphasised the need of widening doorways, improving lighting, and adding a canopy or awning at the entry of homes to provide weather protection, while maintaining full compliance with safety standards.

H.E. Al Rumaithi said:“Care for seniors is a basic humanitarian and national value that represents social cohesiveness and improves quality of life. It encourages the use of FDF's community initiatives and programs to ensure a dignified and safe life for this vital segment of the society, as well as protect their position and promote their psychological and social health.”

Motion Sensors and Assistive Tech:

Her Excellency Wafa Mohammed Al Ali, Director of the Family Development Department at FDF, stated that technology is no more a luxury, but rather a means to convey our love and care for the comfort of senior citizens. H.E. stated that simple innovations can make a significant difference in creating a safer and more independent home environment for senior citizens. These technologies include motion sensors that automatically illuminate hallways at night, fall or emergency alarm systems, indoor surveillance cameras that reassure family members remotely, smart medication organisers that remind them of their medication schedules and voice assistants that allow for easy lighting control or assistance requests.

H.E. Al Ali emphasised the need of providing a safe home environment for senior citizens, starting with simple yet important details. H.E. highlighted the importance of sufficient lighting in corridors and bathrooms to reduce the risk of falls, as senior citizens require clearer vision. Proper lighting makes a significant difference to their safety. H.E. further stressed the significance of support handles in bathrooms to assist with standing and moving, as these are the most common sites for household accidents. Simple changes can mitigate major risks. To avoid tripping, remove loose carpets and exposed cables, as safe flooring equals safe steps. The layout of furniture should allow for simple movement, particularly for persons who use assistive devices such as walkers or wheelchairs. Senior citizens can roam more freely and safely in open settings.

Safe Homes:

H.E. Abdulrahman Al Balushi, Director of the Strategic Planning and Institutional Development Department at FDF, discussed one of the key initiatives-the launch of the 'Safe Home Preparation Guide' He noted that the initiative aims to create a home environment that is safer and more comfortable for seniors, accommodating their health and functional needs. The guide also raises family awareness and encourages home redesign using modern technologies that simplify daily life and enhance social stability.

H.E. Al Balushi explained that the modifications made to the bedroom are necessary, as it is the place senior citizens feel comfortable and relaxed. Enhancements include slip-resistant flooring, support handles, adjustable bed height and the positioning of an emergency call button or bell near the bed. These simple additions are necessary to reduce the risk of unexpected accidents and to provide a secure environment that meets their physical needs.