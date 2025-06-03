Checkpoint Systems Expands Global Footprint With New State-Of-The-Art Manufacturing Facility In Vietnam

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The new facility strengthens Checkpoint's presence in the Asia-Pacific region and plays a vital role in enhancing the company's connection to the global marketplace. Initially focused on Apparel Labeling Solutions (ALS), the plant produces our full package of globally consistent, high-quality brand identification products including hangtags, price tickets and care labels, among others. Considering Checkpoint's vertically integrated approach, it is also set up to handle label types across retail sectors and other markets to correspond to their rapid expansion into other industries.

"This investment is more than just a new facility – it's a strong statement of our confidence in Vietnam as a strategic location for today and tomorrow", said Ben Lilienthal, President of Checkpoint Systems. "We are building for the future: expanding our capabilities, reinforcing our global supply chain, and preparing to support other business lines beyond apparel labeling. We are deeply grateful to the authorities of Bình Dương Province and Tân Uyên City for their support, and especially to our customers -Decathlon, KAS, PVH LO, Hansoll, FGL and others- for the trust they place in us."

The ceremony was attended by key government leaders and representatives from Checkpoint's valued partners and customers. Company executives emphasized Checkpoint's unwavering focus on quality, innovation and customer-centricity. The Vietnam facility significantly boosts production capacity and operational efficiency, enabling faster turnaround times and enhanced service for customers in APAC and around the world.

Checkpoint Systems' expansion in Vietnam demonstrates its proactive approach to supporting global customers with agile, scalable and sustainable manufacturing solutions -today and into the future.

About Checkpoint Systems, Inc.

Checkpoint Systems, a division of CCL Industries, is a global leader in RFID/RF-driven loss prevention, inventory control & traceability, branding, supply chain management and business data intelligence solutions. Its +50 years' expertise are behind its unique combination of cloud-based SaaS, connected hardware, labels and tags offering intelligent solutions that bring clarity and efficiency to companies, from source to shop.

Checkpoint's range of technological solutions offers retailers and brands - from several markets such as food & beverage, apparel & footwear, general merchandise, health & beauty, supply chain & logistics -among others- a connected approach to profitability and more seamless and engaging shopper experiences.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc., a world leader in specialty label and packaging solutions for global corporations, small businesses, and consumers, employs over 26,300 people and operates over 213 production facilities in 43 countries, with corporate offices in Toronto (Canada) and Framingham (Massachusetts). For more information, visit

SOURCE Checkpoint Systems, Inc.