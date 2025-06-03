Visionaries, Healers, And Activists To Explore The Intersection Of Psychedelics And Society At Psychedelic Science 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) . Sessions span grassroots health interventions, traditional practices, psychedelic parenting education, journalism, ecological health, raves and music, leadership transformation, and more

. Speakers include faith leaders, journalists, community organizers, researchers, Veterans, artists, and parents reflecting on the impact of psychedelics in everyday life



. Topics address social justice, public health, harm reduction, cultural movements, and the transformative potential of psychedelics to reimagine community and connection



DENVER, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psychedelic Science 2025 (PS2025) , the premier global gathering for psychedelic research, therapy, policy, and culture hosted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), announces its Society Track , an expansive exploration of how psychedelics intersect with social justice, culture, community organizing, ecological regeneration, leadership, and human connection. Taking place June 16–20, 2025, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, PS2025 will gather consciousness researchers, religious leaders, and community visionaries to engage with urgent questions and emerging insights at the intersection of psychedelics, justice, and human flourishing.

“We're all contending with the skyrocketing rates of loneliness, depression, anxiety, and addiction that affect our own and our loved ones' lives. Political actors pass policies that take away our civil rights, bodily autonomy, and ability to live a healthy life. Amidst the chaos, it's clear we need visionaries, healers, educators, and spiritual leaders who are committed to creating a society that is collaborative, compassionate, and inclusive of all walks of life. The Society Track highlights some of these leaders who integrate the perennial lessons from psychedelic experiences to support and repair their communities, build healthy relationships, regenerate ecosystems, challenge dominant narratives, and forge more just and connected futures.”

- Grace Cepe , Education Officer, MAPS and Curator, PS2025 Society Curatorial Committee

Featured sessions in the Society Track include:

Let's Talk About Sex & Psychedelics: Lessons from Kink, BDSM, and Healing

Experts, including Emma Knighton, MA, LMHC; Shveta Mittal, Ph.D.; Sura Hertzberg, MA, AMFT; Alex Dymock, Ph.D.; and Monica Cadena (as the moderator) will explore the intersection of psychedelic experiences and taboo, sexual healing, embodiment, and erotic intelligence.

Psychedelic Cults and Outlaw Churches: LSD, Cannabis, and Spiritual Sacraments in Underground America

Author Mike Marinacci takes attendees on a fascinating tour through North American psychedelic sects, exploring figures like Timothy Leary, the Native American Church, and lesser-known outlaw movements.

Addiction Psychedelic Research Has Been Systematically Erased

Bill Wilson, co-founder of Alcoholics Anonymous, experimented with LSD in the 1950s, believing that it could play a crucial role in helping alcoholics recover. In this presentation, David Lee will explore the history of Bill Wilson's exploration of psychedelics and the groundbreaking studies on psychedelic-assisted addiction treatment.

Psychedelic Fatherhood: Transforming Families One Dad at a Time

Fathers, including former CNN producer Cesar Marin and Navy SEAL Veteran Diego Ugalde , share stories of breaking generational trauma and embracing emotionally connected parenting.

Burning Bushes to Sacred Fires: Ancient Psychedelic Sacraments from Egypt to Persia

This panel explores the mystical and ritual contexts and uses of psychoactive plants across the ancient Middle East-from Egyptian temples to Mt. Sinai to Zoroastrian ceremonies. Parham Farsi , Chezard Ameer , and Natalie Lyla Ginsberg, MSW (as the moderator), will trace ancestral lineages and spiritual technologies inspiring modern variations today.

Life-threatening Illness, Palliative Care, and Psychedelics: Patients' Perspectives

There is a lot of talk about palliative care and psychedelics, but how often do you hear from the patients themselves? Join Maejor, Anne Hamilton, Esq., Amy Slonaker, JD, Ph.D., and Arlene Tjoarman for a compelling discussion about the intersection of palliative care and psychedelic-assisted therapy.

Ancestral Medicine - Healing the Streets: Grassroots Holistic Detox and Recovery

Join a conversation with Leajay Harper, Maya Cheek, Raymond Gil, and ashEL SeaSunz Eldridge about what it means to blend ancestral healing practices with plant medicines to support unhoused and formerly incarcerated populations. Includes a special screening of Ancestral Medicine: Healing the Streets.

One and Many: DMT, the Multiverse, and Mystical Convergences in Christianity, Daoism, and Hinduism

Andrew R. Gallimore, Ph.D., Amod Lele, Ph.D., Hemal P. Trivedi, and Rabbi Jay Michaelson (as the moderator) explore how DMT experiences mirror ancient spiritual cosmologies across traditions. This panel traces parallel visions of unity, multiplicity, and divine realms, bridging mystical texts with modern psychedelic revelations.

From Anecdotes to Evidence: Mothers Advancing Psychedelic Research and Practice

Citizen scientists and clinicians, including Mikaela de la Myco, Eve Simonsen, Patil Armenian, M.D., Gisele Fernandes-Osterhold, LMFT, and Melissa Whippo, LCSW, discuss how mothers are bridging folk medicine and academic research to advance women's health and psychedelics.

Between Ecstasy and Escapism: Raving as a Contemporary Ritual

An exploration of how modern raves and transformational festivals tap into ancient ceremonial practices-and what that means for the future of communal healing, featuring Stephanie Karzon Abrams, Jukka-Pekka Heikkilä, Ph.D., Taylor Bratches, Mia Sarno, PsyD, Ana Flecha, Ph.D., and moderated by Michelle Lhooq.

About Psychedelic Science

Psychedelic Science 2025 (PS2025), hosted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), is the world's leading psychedelic conference. Returning to the Colorado Convention Center in Denver from June 16-20, 2025 , this five-day event brings together a global community of scientists, therapists, policymakers, cultural leaders, and advocates to explore the forefront of psychedelic research, therapy, and culture. Facilitated by Superfly , known for producing iconic events such as Bonnaroo and Outside Lands, PS2025 will feature expert speakers; hands-on workshops; community events with art, music, and mindfulness activities; and scholarship opportunities to support broad participation.

Since its inception in 2010, the Psychedelic Science conference series has fostered knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and community-building within the psychedelic ecosystem. Join thousands of attendees as we explore the transformative potential of psychedelics and shape the future of mental health, policy, and cultural understanding. For more information and registration details, visit , and follow us on X , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

ABOUT MAPS

Founded in 1986, MAPS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit research and educational organization that develops medical, legal, and cultural contexts for people to benefit from the careful uses of psychedelics and marijuana. MAPS' conference flagship, Psychedelic Science , has been the leading convening of the psychedelic community since 2010. MAPS incubated Lykos Therapeutics, a drug-development public benefit company, and the Zendo Project , a leader in psychedelic harm reduction. Since MAPS was founded, philanthropic donors and grantors have given more than $150 million to advance research , change drug policy , and evolve education in the field of psychedelics.

CONTACT

