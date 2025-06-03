403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pentagon makes “symbolic and operational split” between Greenland, Denmark
(MENAFN) The Pentagon is set to implement a significant change by separating Greenland’s military oversight from Denmark’s, transferring the island’s command from the European Command (EUCOM) to the Northern Command (NORTHCOM), according to recent reports. Meanwhile, Denmark would continue to be under EUCOM jurisdiction.
This adjustment, part of a larger evaluation of the Unified Command Plan, aims to raise Greenland’s significance in defense strategies at both the Pentagon and the White House. One official noted that “from the perspective of geography, the move makes some sense,” though they acknowledged the decision “from a political perspective, however, this clearly is going to worry Europe.”
Greenland is an autonomous territory under Danish sovereignty but lies much closer to North America — only 26 kilometers from Canada compared to over 2,000 kilometers away from Denmark. The United States already operates a prominent military facility at Pituffik Space Base in northwest Greenland, whixh was established during the Cold War in 1951. This base plays a crucial role in missile tracking and space surveillance and has become increasingly important for expanding U.S. missile defense capabilities.
U.S. officials have framed the reassignment as a strategic necessity to counteract the influence of rival nations in the Arctic region. Vice President J.D. Vance has emphasized this priority, stating, “we need to ensure that America is leading in the Arctic,” in response to growing activities by Russia and China.
This adjustment, part of a larger evaluation of the Unified Command Plan, aims to raise Greenland’s significance in defense strategies at both the Pentagon and the White House. One official noted that “from the perspective of geography, the move makes some sense,” though they acknowledged the decision “from a political perspective, however, this clearly is going to worry Europe.”
Greenland is an autonomous territory under Danish sovereignty but lies much closer to North America — only 26 kilometers from Canada compared to over 2,000 kilometers away from Denmark. The United States already operates a prominent military facility at Pituffik Space Base in northwest Greenland, whixh was established during the Cold War in 1951. This base plays a crucial role in missile tracking and space surveillance and has become increasingly important for expanding U.S. missile defense capabilities.
U.S. officials have framed the reassignment as a strategic necessity to counteract the influence of rival nations in the Arctic region. Vice President J.D. Vance has emphasized this priority, stating, “we need to ensure that America is leading in the Arctic,” in response to growing activities by Russia and China.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment