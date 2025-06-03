Priority Software Announces The New, Game-Changing Aierp
TEL AVIV, Israel, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Priority Software Ltd., a leading global provider of ERP and business management software announces its revolutionary aiERP, leveraging the power of AI to transform business operations.Continue Reading
Priority Software revolutionizes enterprise technology with aiERP, embedding artificial intelligence throughout its core architecture. Watch how natural language queries, intelligent automation and machine learning transform everyday business operations into seamless, intuitive experiences. The future of ERP is here.
Priority's newest release includes a significant expansion of its platform with the integration of cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered features designed to enhance user experience, provide deeper business insights and predictions, and optimize critical operations. Representing a fundamental shift in enterprise software, Priority has radically reimagined ERP by embedding AI into its core architecture, creating not just a system with AI features, but an inherently intelligent platform that thinks alongside its users. These advancements underscore Priority's commitment to innovation and providing customers with the tools they need to thrive and grow.
Some of Priority aiERP most ground-breaking features include:
-
AI personalization with smart workspace recommendations to enhance the user experience.
Intelligent assistance that employs natural language to query structured data or to build agent-like business rules as well as rules for data automation autofill.
Machine learning demand and sales prediction, generating forecasts to drive informed decision-making for multiple use cases, including demand planning, sales forecasting, inventory, financials, risks and more.
Writing assistance and auto-editing to streamline data entry and communications.
Smart delivery route optimization .
Subsequent releases of Priority's aiERP include even more advanced capabilities, such as Chat your ERP, conversational AI tools to build reports and dashboards with deep analysis, and automatic anomaly detection for fraud detection and more.
Priority is also enhancing its customer support service through advanced AI technology. This includes:
-
A multilingual Q&A assistant that provides optimized and automated responses to queries based on user history.
Service call automation that includes case routing by expertise, workload balance, and priority.
Sagive Greenspan, CEO of Priority Software, says: "At Priority, we are dedicated to continuous innovation for the success of our customers. The launch of our ground-breaking aiERP is a testament to this commitment. Bringing AI to the heart of ERP will deliver a significant positive impact on efficiency, profitability, and overall business agility for our users."
Built on the existing Priority platform, users of previous versions can seamlessly upgrade and get access to aiERP, which will work invisibly but powerfully in every aspect of their business.
About Priority
Priority Software provides cutting-edge ERP solutions that combine advanced cloud technology and AI-driven capabilities to streamline business operations. Recognized by leading analysts including Gartner and IDC for its product innovation, Priority delivers flexible, scalable, end-to-end enterprise resource planning systems that serve organizations of all sizes across multiple industries. The company's innovative AWS cloud-based platform enables real-time access to critical business data and analytics, empowering businesses to make informed decisions, improve operational efficiency, and drive growth. With offices in the US, Belgium, and Israel, and a global network of business partners, Priority serves over 75,000 customers in 70 countries, helping them transform their business operations for the digital age. For more information, visit .
Video:
