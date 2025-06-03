Azerbaijan Conducts Tactical Live-Fire Drills With Missile And Artillery Units
Tactical live-fire exercises have been conducted with units of Azerbaijan's Missile and Artillery Troops, Azernews reports via the Ministry of Defense.
According to the statement, the units were redeployed from their permanent bases to designated concentration areas, where they brought military equipment into full combat readiness and took up firing positions.
During the drills, artillery units engaged in live fire using howitzers and multiple rocket launcher systems, successfully destroying conventional enemy targets with precision strikes.
The main objective of the exercise was to enhance the decision-making abilities of command staff, improve operational planning during combat scenarios, and strengthen coordination with other military branches. The drills also focused on increasing the field preparedness and practical combat skills of the personnel.
