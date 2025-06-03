INEO Provides Corporate Update: AI-Powered Loss Prevention And Global Expansion

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Surrey, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2025) -(TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) ("" or the ""), a leader in retail media, loss prevention and analytics, announces the latest advancements in its AI-powered loss prevention technology plus an update on strategic partnerships to drive global expansion.

Innovative AI-Powered Loss Prevention Technology

INEO has successfully completed the latest phase in the development of its INEO AI Secure technology, integrated into the patented INEO Welcoming System. This new solution was first announced in January 2025 at the NRF show in New York. The solution leverages artificial intelligence, computer vision and machine learning to enhance retail security, combat organized retail crime and deliver real-time analytics. The system provides retailers with the capabilities to reduce shrink, detect suspicious activities and optimize in-store operations, setting a new standard in loss prevention capabilities.

Strategic Partnership with Bon Intelligence and discussions with large Turkish Electronics Manufacturer

INEO's partner, Bon Intelligence Inc., a subsidiary of Coenda Investments Holding Corp., is in discussions with a global leader in technology manufacturing, based in Turkey, to explore mass production opportunities for INEO's Welcoming System. This partner featured INEO's Welcoming System prominently on its stand at the recent Retail Days tradeshow in Istanbul. This collaboration will build on INEO's successful reseller agreement with Bon Intelligence, announced on January 31, 2025, which has already led to deployments with leading Turkish retailer, Bambi, and a beauty supply chain. A partnership with a large electronics manufacturer marks a pivotal step toward scaling INEO's innovative solutions for global retail markets, ensuring high-quality production and broader accessibility.

Positioning as an AI Solution Developer for Retail

INEO is firmly establishing itself as a premier AI solution developer for the retail industry. By integrating advanced AI capabilities into its Welcoming System and cloud-based INEO Dashboard, the Company delivers a unified platform which combines loss prevention, digital advertising and real-time analytics. The INEO Dashboard, a cornerstone of the Company's subscription-based revenue model, centralizes retail management workflows for loss prevention and in-store marketing teams, offering seamless content management, multi-angle video security reporting and AI-driven consumer behavior insights. INEO's focus on software innovation and subscription services positions it to define a new standard for retail security and capitalize on the growing demand for data-driven retail solutions.

Global Expansion and Subscription Revenue Focus

With strategic partnerships, including Bon Intelligence in Turkey and its global agreement with the world's largest retail loss prevention company first announced in January 2025, INEO is working on expanding its international footprint. The Company has deployed over 175 Welcoming Systems across a major U.S. retailer and secured commitments for additional installations in the UK, Turkey and the US with other retailers. INEO's diversified revenue model, encompassing advertising sales, system licensing and subscription-based services, is designed to drive sustainable growth. The Company anticipates growing the subscription revenue from the INEO Dashboard as it licenses its technology to strategic partners for manufacturing and distribution under their own brands.

Commitment to Ongoing Innovation

INEO remains dedicated to advancing its AI-driven features, including predictive analytics, real-time content management and enhanced loss prevention capabilities. The Company's recent launch of INEO ORCA (Organized Retail Crime Alerts) exemplifies its commitment to staying ahead of evolving retail security challenges. By continuing to invest in its core intellectual property and AI offerings, INEO is poised to deliver new solutions which empower retailers to enhance customer engagement, reduce losses and maximize profitability.

"INEO is no longer just a pioneering loss prevention hardware provider - we're a full-featured software platform for global retail operations," said Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO. "Our partnerships with Bon Intelligence and their discussions with large manufacturing partners, combined with our focus on subscription revenue and ongoing innovation, position INEO for growth in 2025 and beyond. We are committed to transforming retail environments with technology which drives security, engagement and profitability."

About INEO Tech Corp.

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly-owned subsidiary INEO Solutions Inc., operates the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers, and INEO Retail Media, an advertising sales provider for in-store retail media. INEO's patented technology integrates digital screens with theft detection systems, delivering targeted advertising and advanced loss prevention capabilities. Headquartered in Surrey, Canada, INEO is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "INEOF."

